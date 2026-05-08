Biggest Raiders Winners and Losers After the Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders had a solid draft haul, securing 10 players who all have a legitimate shot at making the roster. Las Vegas aims to turn things around sooner rather than later, with the draft being the most recent step of that plan. The Raiders' productive draft was not a good thing for everyone.

As is the case with every team every offseason, Las Vegas' roster additions from the draft have solidified clear winners and losers at this point in the offseason.

Charles Snowden

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Loser: There may not be a single player more impacted by the Raiders' draft haul than defensive end Charles Snowden. The veteran played a significant number of snaps over the past two seasons. Snowden's fit in the Raiders' new 3-4 defense, and Crawford's arrival left him as the odd man out.

It is unfortunate because Snowden did not do anything wrong on the field to get released. He was serviceable on the Raiders roster with few serviceable players to speak of. The switch to a 3-4 defense was out of his control. The addition of Crawford coincided with that switch.

John Spytek

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Winner: The Raiders entered the offseason in desperate need of many things across the board. Spytek and Las Vegas' front office have done a masterful job of adding the tools needed for success. The Raiders still have a long way to go to fully rebuild their roster.

However, in his second offseason as General Manager, Spytek has engineered one of the best in recent memory for the Raiders. After a strong haul in free agency, Las Vegas' 10 draft picks were another chance for Spytek to deliver the goods this offseason, and he did.

Isaiah Pola-Mao/Jeremy Chinn

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) is unable to make the catch as Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) defends during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Losers: Las Vegas' decision to select safeties Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson in the draft undoubtedly put the writing on the wall for Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn. The draftees may not guarantee both veterans leave, but it makes it very evident that the Raiders are prepared if they do.

By drafting Stukes and Johnson, the Raiders prepared for Pola-Mao and Chinn to hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season. At the very least, the Raiders have insurance plans and will not need to bid against themselves, or out of desperation, for Pola-Mao or Chinn's services next offseason.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Pola-Mao and Chinn in contract seasons, the Raiders will get the best play possible out of them. With the arrivals of Stukes and Johnson, Las Vegas' front office has removed any leverage the veterans might have at the negotiating table.

The draft picks allow the Raiders to do so while also stocking the roster with young, affordable talent at their positions.

Fernando Mendoza

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Winner: Las Vegas' front office has done all it can this offseason to set Mendoza up for success personally and roster-wise. The Raiders are more focused on Mendoza's future than they are on the 2026 season, which is what makes him one of the team's biggest winners following the draft.

Mendoza enters a situation that was one of the league's worst for years before he arrived. The bar is low, and he is being given time to develop in the shadows early. He enters his rookie season with no expectations to start or even play early. Few No. 1 overall picks walk into this kind of situation.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza is the highlight of the Raiders' 2026 draft class, but the talent they found after selecting him could be one of the most significant factors in his future success.

Time will tell what kind of career Mendoza will have, but it is evident that Las Vegas' 2026 draft class will be pivotal because of players other than him.