Name of the Game for Raiders During Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster has arguably been their biggest downfall in recent memory. Las Vegas has had no shortage of issues that need to be addressed, and still do. However, it is hard to consistently win games with one of the worst rosters in the National Football League.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Versatility

The Raiders needed to improve their coaching staff, which they did. Yet fixing the roster is more critical, as even good coaching cannot undo a poor one. With Klint Kubiak leading the way, Raiders General Manager John Spytek has made significant roster changes this offseason.

Las Vegas' roster moves, especially in the NFL Draft, were notable for many reasons. The Raiders added 10 draft picks, all of whom have a legitimate shot at making the roster. Las Vegas also added several players who can help them in multiple ways by playing multiple positions.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders added four defensive backs who can help them in various ways. Most of them can contribute immediately. Not only did the Raiders potentially lay the groundwork for revamping their defensive backfield, but they also did so by adding versatile players, a key factor for the Raiders.

Las Vegas' draft haul was indicative of how they plan to move forward with their roster rebuild. Finding versatile players will be the name of the game for Las Vegas moving forward. Versatility will help their starters, but it will also help the glaring depth issues they have long had on their roster.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“[Versatility] was critical, especially in the secondary. A lot of the guys we added in the secondary group can play different spots between Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Zeke [Hezekiah Masses], and Jermod [McCoy] too,” Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan said after the final day of the draft.

“All those guys are pretty versatile, they've played nickel, they've played deep, they've played outside, even Stukes has played outside corner in his career, too. So, it really helps, especially since we're going to have a pretty versatile scheme under Robbie Leonard, so that's a critical component too."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Raiders' Versatility Does Not Stop There

Confirming the Raiders' commitment to adding versatile players was the addition of offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III. The talented offensive lineman was one of the best in college football last season and, as a result, one of the best available offensive linemen in the draft.

The Raiders selected Zuhn while also adding to their defensive backfield. Like the four defensive backs that Las Vegas drafted, Zuhn has the ability to play more than one position. In fact, being able to do so is something Zuhn has prided himself on up to this point in his career.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn (OL57) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It's super important. It's extremely important because being able to be versatile and play multiple positions just increases your value and how much you can help the team. So, it's all about what the team needs, and you got to be able to help out however much you can," Zuhn said after the Raiders' rookie minicamp.

“For me, mentally, it wasn't really a problem because I pride myself on learning the playbook and learning all five positions. But, you know, just getting those reps at all different positions, because the technique is a little bit different, steps are a little bit different, just banking all those reps. So, just look forward to doing that in practice and on my own.”

Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III speaks to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Las Vegas aims to continue turning things around with more offseasons like the one they are currently in. As they do so, they will not enter many offseasons with the cap space and number of draft picks they did this offseason.

They will have to maximize their efforts by adding versatile players where applicable.