What to Know About New Raiders' OL Coach Rick Dennison

It is going to be important for the Raiders' head coach, Klint Kubiak, to fix the Raiders' offensive line. The Raiders' offensive line last season was the biggest problem on the team and one of the worst offensive lines in the National Football League.

Kubiak took the first step of improving the Raiders' offensive line by bringing in new offensive line coach Rick Dennison.

Per Raiders:

Rick Dennison has been named offensive line coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the club announced Thursday.

Sep 9, 2013; San Diego, CA, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. The Texans defeated the Chargers 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dennison brings 30 years of NFL coaching experience, including seven seasons as an offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2017), Denver Broncos (2015-16) and Houston Texans (2010-13). He has been part of 14 playoff appearances, six division titles, and four Super Bowl victories - Super Bowl XXXII, XXXIII, 50 and LX. He has also been part of 13 seasons of 10-plus wins.

His 17 seasons in Denver resulted in three Super Bowl titles, eight playoff appearances, four AFC West titles and eight seasons of 10-plus wins while only experiencing two losing seasons.

Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2025, Dennison served as run game coordinator/senior offensive advisor for the Seattle Seahawks, helping Seattle to the Super Bowl LX title. The Seahawks rushing attack excelled under Dennison, improving from the 28th-best rushing offense in the NFL in 2024 (95.7 rush ypg) to the 10th best run game in the league last season (123.3 rush ypg).

Dennison served as offensive line coach/run game coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-20 and as senior offensive advisor in 2021. In 2019, the Vikings offensive line allowed the fifth fewest sacks in the NFL (28) and blocked for a rushing attack that gained 2,133 yards (6th in NFL).

Oct 9, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator coach Rick Dennison during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Reliant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Texans 25-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prior to joining the Vikings, Dennison served on the staffs of the New York Jets (2018), Buffalo Bills (2017), Baltimore Ravens (2014), Houston Texans (2010-13) and two stints with the Denver Broncos (1995-09 and 2015-16) in a variety of roles.

In 2017, Dennison was offensive coordinator for the Bills, helping a Buffalo offense that ranked sixth in rushing as both RB LeSean McCoy and G Richie Incognito received Pro Bowl recognition.

Apr 26, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans first round draft pick wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins poses for a picture with offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during a press conference at at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In his return to Denver as the offensive coordinator in 2015, Dennison oversaw the Broncos offense as they finished with a 12-4 record, the AFC West Division title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Despite mid-season injury to Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning, Dennison helped the Broncos go 5-2 in QB Brock Osweiler's first seven career starts before Manning returned in Week 17.

In Houston (2010-13), Texans running backs produced an NFL-best 29 individual 100-yard rushing performances, including 24 by Arian Foster, who was named an AP All-Pro selection three times in his four years under Dennison. During the 2012 season, seven of Houston's 11 starters on offense were Pro Bowlers.



