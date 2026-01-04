What Makes This Offseason So Critical for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' dreadful 2025 season is coming to an end. Las Vegas fielded one of the worst Raiders teams of all time. There is plenty of blame to go around. However, certain positions get more of that blame .

Raiders' Choices

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports recently shared his thoughts on several teams around the league that are expected to fire their respective head coaches. He believes Pete Carroll will be out as Las Vegas' head coach. The Raiders will enter yet another offseason searching for a new head coach.

"Carroll wasn't Tom Brady's first choice there, and the end result was a hodgepodge of differing coaching philosophies on top of a different personnel philosophy. Carroll fired two coordinators, including an offensive coordinator who is due $12 million from Mark Davis over the next two years, but kept his two sons, who oversee underperforming groups," Jones said

"But his leadership showed through the past few weeks when the decision to place Maxx Crosby on IR could have ignited a powder keg. Armed with the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders are expected to again be led by Brady in the interview process this month. It was curious a year ago when the Raiders did not involve team president Sandra Douglass Morgan in much of the interview process.

"A recent trend in the league has been involving a diverse set of high-ranking executives in the process to make a sound organizational decision. Perhaps the team could benefit from having her voice -- or even her ear -- be one input in the process of finding the new leader of the team."

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carroll explained his love for coaching. Carroll has spent decades around the game at multiple levels, winning a Super Bowl and numerous college championships. Still, it appears Carroll's coaching days are in jeopardy

"I love coaching. I love being on the field. I love the strategy part of it, all the plan and all that. There's been a lot of games, a lot of preparations. That still draws me in the curiosity of how you can make the next right call or the right move with personnel or the right decision in the film room, those are still really intriguing to me. I'm basically pretty curious, and I keep looking for something better in all ways we're doing things, and that really generates the feeling of why I love this game," Carroll said.

Get every Raiders story when you sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.