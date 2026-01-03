Why Raiders' Matchup vs. Chiefs Is Setting Up to be Memorable

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday could be the end of several tenures on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas could be taking the field with Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll leading the way for the final time. It will also be several Raiders players' final game.

The End is Near

Las Vegas' season finale could be the final game of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Ahead of Las Vegas' Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham praised Kelce's productive career.

"That's one of the things that I'm assuming when I sit back, when I'm done coaching, you think about all the great players you coached. You think about all the great players you had to coach against. And then you see him around, and you're like, I mean, this dude was a true competitor, just in terms of his energy, in terms of his passion for the game, I got a lot of respect for him,” Graham said.

Kelce will finish his career among the top tight ends in the National Football League's history. Several of Kelce's best career games have come against the Raiders , as is often the case when historically great players spend over a decade with the same team, in the same division.

Graham has faced Kelce several times with the Raiders. As a coach tasked with slowing Kelce down on game days, few people know just how solid a player he has been throughout his career. Graham has more insight than most into just how good Kelce is and where he ranks historically.

“If it's his last game, I mean, I hope it's a terrible game. He wouldn't expect anything else from us, I think. But it's been a privilege to go against them. And it's been heated rivalry here with the Raiders, and then in the past, going against them. But nothing but respect for the production, the leadership, the consistency," Graham said.

“That's what people, you got to understand the consistency of it. You have one year, two years, but, like, when you talk about somebody's going to have a gold jacket, I mean, it was the consistency and how he brought his team along. And how he had to teach guys how to win. It's impressive. So, I mean, it's an honor to be able to go against them and game playing against them. And if it's the last game plan I'm hoping it works."

Have each Raiders story sent to you. Sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.