Most Encouraging Takeaways From Kubiak’s First Raiders Presser

The Las Vegas Raiders knew that in order to change their franchise around, they needed to have a fresh mind at the helm of their franchise after having the oldest head coach in the league come out of retirement to lead them in 2025.

Pete Carroll was clearly not the best option for them moving forward, so the Raiders went out and got the best candidate there was on the market. Klint Kubiak showed that he's one of the best offensive minds in the NFL by helping the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl. What are some encouraging takeaways for the Raiders from his opening presser?

Right Man for the Job

“It’s our silent tape. It’s nothing that we say. It’s what we do on the field and it’s what the silent tape speaks about our team. How physical we are, our effort and all the little things that win that have nothing to do with scheme” Klint Kubiak



The tape always tells the… pic.twitter.com/KBIdyvqtyw — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) February 11, 2026

Immediately, something that sticks out about Kubiak is his tone and attitude. It's clear that he's here to establish a culture and hold his players to a higher degree. He wants to turn the Raiders franchise around, to revert them to the grit and heart they played with in the old days.

The Raiders front office made sure to surround him with Raiders legends to show that they're confident in him as the man who will usher in a new age for the Silver and Black. He already seems like a great personality and locker room presence, but what does that mean for the Raiders' roster decisions looming over this offseason?

Prioritizing a Franchise Legend

New #Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on Maxx Crosby, who he got a chance to meet this morning for a cup of coffee:



“We want him to be a part of our success going forward, there’s no doubt about that.” pic.twitter.com/lpdcDGYg0A — Luis Mayorga (@LuisNMayorga) February 10, 2026

There has been a lot of chatter in the offseason regarding Maxx Crosby's future with the team, and he was all smiles during Carroll's opening press conference, which he attended. It's clear that he had a lot of hope for them in 2025, and with the way Carroll shut him down for the season to ensure they get the first overall pick. It must've left a bad taste in his mouth.

However, Kubiak meeting up with him to share a cup of coffee away from the cameras and media displays true leadership. Crosby's future is still uncertain, but I think he may want to stick around to see where Kubiak wants to take the Raiders.

Of Sound Mind

Kubiak speaks on his outlook on the upcoming #NFLDraft with the #Raiders having the no. 1 pick pic.twitter.com/NgWzKDnaWV — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) February 10, 2026

One of Kubiak's biggest decisions in his first year as the Raiders' head coach will be what they decide to do with the first overall pick. They have a clear need at quarterback, and the top quarterback prospect is available to them. However, I think it would be wise for the Raiders to gauge all of their options and see if that's the best direction for them to take.

As incredible as Fernando Mendoza has been over the past year, he's one of the weaker quarterback prospects projected to go first overall. If Caleb Williams and Cam Ward were in the same draft class as Mendoza, would the Raiders' decision at first be the same no-brainer decision it is now?

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, the Raiders have to prioritize what's best for them and their franchise moving forward, and Kubiak has that in mind. If a team offers a trade package the Raiders can't refuse, it'd be smart for them to trade out of the first overall pick this season to increase their outlook over the next couple of seasons.

It's all dependent on what Kubiak sees in Mendoza when he watches his tape, but the Raiders' top brass have already shown a clear interest in him. John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders' higher-ups were watching Mendoza when he won the National Championship, and I think he, as a quarterback prospect, would fit perfectly with what Kubiak is envisioning the Raiders offense to be.

Faith in Their Stars

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty waves to his new head coach Klint Kubiak at the introductory press conference.



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/pbZlG3Wqdq — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) February 10, 2026

While Crosby may not have been in attendance, their stars on the offensive side of the ball were. Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty made sure to show up in support of their new head coach, and when asked about Jeanty's efficiency and production in his rookie season, Kubiak answered by saying that a successful rushing attack takes an entire team.

That's the best attitude Jeanty could've asked for in his new head coach heading into his sophomore season. Kubiak knows what it takes to build a Super Bowl-winning rushing attack, and he knows that all of their faults don't rest on Jeanty's shoulders. Under Kubiak, both of them will shine, but I'm excited to see how much better Jeanty looks in 2026.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Kubiak WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.