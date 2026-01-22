Where the Raiders and Geno Smith Must Go From Here

Win, lose or draw, there is rarely a dull moment with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll the day after the team's regular season finale win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Carroll's relationship with Smith undboubtedly was a determining factor in the Raiders trading for Smith and handing him a massive contract before Smith ever played a down in Las Vegas.

It would turn out to be one of the worst decisions of the offseason. Smith was unable to overcome the Raiders' offensive line issues, let alone his own mistakes that led him to lead the league in interceptions this season. It was not all his fault, but Smith played a vital role in the 3-14 campaign.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek addressed Smith's current standing with the team hours after Carroll was fired. It did not sound like Spytek, and the Raiders are overly excited about Smith's potential return to the team. Smith would be the latest in a long line of failed Raiders quarterbacks.

"Yeah, Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering the Raiders' have the No. 1 pick and a clearly talented quarterback waiting to be selected first in Fernando Mendoza, it is not hard to see where the future of the quarterback position is likely headed. A recent social media post suggests the Raiders' love for Mendoza has likely reached Smith.

Smith recently posted several pictures in a single post on Instagram, none of which included him in a Raiders jersey. Smith's caption read, “I’m like a (dog emoji) I never speak, but I understand." It is hard to imagine that Smith is referring to something unrelated to the Raiders.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ironically, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes Smith could be a solid fit with the New York Jets, an organization with which Smith is very familiar. The Jets selected Smith in the second round of the 2013 draft. Smith started 30 games for the Jets during his first four seasons in the league.

“Smith’s contract is more manageable, with $18.5 million already guaranteed for 2026 (another $8 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year),” Fowler wrote. “The 35-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Jets, throwing 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions before moving on. The Jets will need to make significant plans for a veteran passer regardless," Fowler said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is tackled by New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns (0) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.