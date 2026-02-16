The Raiders Will be Unbeatable in This Category

The Las Vegas Raiders have been beaten a lot lately, figuratively and literally. On and off the field, as well. Still, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic about the Raiders' future, with what should be an eventful offseason that could help finally get the team, and organization, headed in the right direction.

After several seasons filled with losing, the Raiders have reason to believe a brighter future may be much closer than it appears on paper. Las Vegas has one of the league's worst rosters, but also has the resources to improve it considerably over the next few months.

Las Vegas is primed for a productive offseason. With the NFL Draft and free agency approaching, Zak Koeppel of NFL.com ranked the assets every team in the National Football League has heading into the offseason. He believes the Raiders have the best collection of resources in the league.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As minority owner, Tom Brady and new coach Klint Kubiak get a new era underway in Las Vegas, the Raiders have the assets to quickly recharge their roster. First, Las Vegas is projected to have over $90 million in cap space with which to add new talent around core pieces like Ashton Jeanty﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, Brock Bowers,﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and (unless he is traded for presumably more draft capital) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Maxx Crosby," Koeppel said.

"Then, in April, they are set to pick first overall in a draft for the first time since they chose JaMarcus Russell in 2007 -- and they're primed to take another QB in Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana. If they play their cards right, the Raiders could walk away as the winners of the 2026 offseason."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At his introductory press conference, Kubiak explained how the resources the Raiders had factored into his decision to accept the team's offer to be their next head coach. Along with many other things, Kubiak noted the picks and free cap space were taken into consideration.

“I think just the resources that the Raiders have, this building, obviously having cap space, having the first pick. Those all go into the decision, and as far as who the first pick is going to be, we've got a lot of tape to watch before we determine who that's going to be, but I'm excited to get into that process,” Kubiak said.

“There's just a lot to love about this organization. You look around this building and the resources that we have, our meal room, the weight room, the fields outside, the coaches offices, it's as good as it gets in the NFL. Been in a lot of buildings for good reasons and bad reasons, been hired and fired, and the resources are here. We've just got to go put it all together."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can improve upon the most this offseason.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.