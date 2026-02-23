Analyzing What the Raiders Need the Most

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office must prepare for what should be a very busy offseason.

Raiders' Most Pressing Need

The Raiders will continue adding the necessary pieces to their offense to help improve the unit this offseason. Las Vegas has no shortage of needs that must be addressed on both sides of the ball.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes Las Vegas ' biggest priority this offseason is its offensive line. With Las Vegas likely to use the No. 1 pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the quarterback position is all but solidified. The Raiders must improve one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Las Vegas has some decent pieces on offense with running back Ashton Jeanty, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, offensive tackle Kolton Miller and, presumably, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The rest of the roster needs a lot of work, beginning with the offensive line," Edwards said.

"Defensive line, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety are all needs, but this is not new information to a defensive coordinator who was on last year's staff."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders will certainly be in the market for several offensive linemen during free agency this offseason. They must also decide on whether or not to bring back pending free agent, Dylan Parham, who has started over 60 games for them since being drafted.

Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak knows how critical it will be for Las Vegas to fix its offensive line. However, in order to get Jeanty going more consistently, Kubiak stressed that it will take every player on the offensive side of the ball doing their part, not just the offensive line.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Very excited about his skill set and what he brings. I've got a lot of tape to catch up on, dude, but I saw you play a lot of snaps at Boise. Very excited about his talent. But the thing I would tell him and all his teammates is that it's not just about one guy,” Kubiak said after being introduced as the team's head coach.

“We've got to get the line on the same page, we've got to get our quarterback to get the right run checks. We've got to get our receivers to go block for him so that we can get the play action going. But as soon as our players can realize that it's a team thing, it's not an individual thing, we're going to be successful. I know we have those type of guys in our building right now."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

