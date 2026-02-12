Where Raiders Stand in Post-Super Bowl LX Power Rankings

The Las Vegas Raiders did not have much to show for last season. It was anything anything-wasted season for the Silver and Black. It was also one that was very disappointing.

There were a lot of different things that the Raiders were supposed to show and do last season, and they did not do those things. The Raiders had one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and that led to another head coaching change. They hope this will finally get the franchise going in a good direction.

This time, there is a different feeling going around in Las Vegas when it comes to the Raiders. They finally got a head coach who was their top candidate going into a coaching search. That has been something that has not been the case in the past.

The Raiders were patient in this process, and they got to hire their guy. That guy is Klint Kubiak. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks who led that offense to a major change and helped them win Super Bowl LX.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LX officially marked the end of the NFL season for all clubs. Now all teams are in the offseason, and here are the latest rankings after the Super Bowl.

NFL Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm had the Raiders ranked No. 30 on this power ranking.

30) Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders received a post-Super Bowl bump with the official confirmation that Klint Kubiak will be their next head coach, fresh off the Seahawks' victory over the Patriots. If Kubiak has the kind of effect with the Raiders that last year's Lombardi-winning offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, did for the Saints in 2025, it would be a welcome development in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris On SI

The Raiders were downright putrid offensively, and Kubiak helped Seattle average 28.4 points per game in the regular season and 33.7 in the playoffs. Watching running back win Super Bowl MVP also prompted visions of what Kubiak might be able to do to unlock 2025 sixth overall pickin similar fashion.

Their perch above rock bottom here further reflects thoughts of the Raiders drafting quarterbackFernando Mendoza first overall fresh off his national title with Indiana. Bringing a couple of champions into the building after going 7-27 the past two seasons can't be a bad idea.

Kubiak will get to work on building this roster from top to bottom. Kubiak will have his shot now and make it the best to get the Raiders off on the right foot in 2026.

