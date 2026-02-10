New Raiders' HC Klint Kubiak Hits the Ground Running

The Las Vegas Raiders and Klint Kubiak make it official. Kubiak will be the Raiders' next head coach and is hoping to lead this franchise to success in the years ahead. Kubiak is fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Kubiak served as the Seahawks ' offensive coordinator this past season and was one of the best, if not the best, play callers in the National Football League. The Raiders made him priority No. 1 this offseason and finally got their head coach.

After having another disappointing season last year, the Silver and Black knew they had to change directions, and they did it quickly.

Finding their next head coach was not going to be easy, but it was a decision that was best for the franchise, and this one feels different for everyone involved with the Raiders organization. The Raiders had their eyes set on Kubiak since the time they started their search. He was at the top of their list and wanted to get him hired.

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The problem was that the Raiders could not do that because Kubiak was busy becoming a Super Bowl Champion. The Raiders and Kubiak had meetings during that time, and they were great meetings. Both sides instantly clicked, and they were ready to move forward once Kubiak handed over his business with Seattle. At the end, it paid off for the Raiders because they got the top head coaching candidate, and this progress was one they had patience for.

Kubiak mentioned how blessed he is to now be the head coach of the Raiders during his introductory press conference early today. He calls the Raiders organization one of the best and most legendary, for its rich history in this league. Kubiak is excited to get after it and all the hard work that is going to be put in; he is excited for it. Kubiak was welcomed on stage with Raiders legends and Hall of Famers, as well as general manager John Spytek.

Watch Klint Kubiak's Introductory Press Conference

This is a great moment for Kubiak, the Raiders, and Raider Nation. There is a different buzz going around Las Vegas now with Kubiak taking over.

Now the hard work starts for Kubiak in getting this team ready to win next season, and he is looking forward to watching a lot of film on his new players and seeing what this team needs to put them in the best position to be successful starting next season.

