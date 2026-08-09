Raiders Who Can Earn More Playing Time During Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the preseason when they'll take on the Arizona Cardinals first in front of their home fans.

Pete Carroll's Raiders played the Cardinals to wrap up last preseason, with Arizona emerging victorious. However, the game's outcomes don't matter in the summer.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, there is a whole new staff in place in Las Vegas, as Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff look to determine who the best 53 players on the team are. These three August games will tell them a lot about what this team will be in the regular season.

Some players will have the chance to earn more snaps if they play well. Who might emerge?

John Spytek, Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Let's break down three Raiders who may steal playing time away from others if they have impressive showings.

Offensive Lineman Caleb Rogers

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be competition aplenty on the interior offensive line, and Rogers is a player who can take a step forward.

Rogers was drafted in the third round of last year's draft, and General Manager John Spytek has a high level of confidence in him as a major player in the coming years. He only played 284 snaps last season (per Pro Football Focus ), which should change if he looks like a better player.

With uncertainty at the guard spots, Rogers could play well enough to become a starter. If not, he should still be heavily involved in the rotation for an offensive line that needs a youthful injection.

Cornerback Jermod McCoy

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders fans should be really excited about what McCoy could bring to the table, even as a rookie.

The fourth-round rookie has been practicing in full after multiple knee injuries during his time in college. The Raiders believed in his ability to stay healthy, and they'll see what he looks like when preseason action begins.

The team has been monitoring his workload since those injuries, so he may not play for an extended period of time during the preseason. However, he should show the team that he can be a serious contributor in limited action.

Edge Rusher Keyron Crawford

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders need an answer across from Maxx Crosby, and that could come in the form of Crawford.

The third-round rookie played a specific role at Auburn as a stand-up edge rusher, which could be an interesting way to deploy him at the NFL level. Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard should be comfortable letting him loose on passing downs.

Offensive line play in the preseason is usually pretty poor, so Crawford should have the chance to get into the backfield and make plays as a pass-rusher. It could translate to a real role during the regular season if he stacks up sacks.