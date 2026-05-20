Raiders Records Maxx Crosby Owns - and Can Still Break
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While he still dealt with some injuries and a sour end to the season because of a disagreement with the coaching staff's decision to shut him down, 2025 was a return to the norm for Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
The five-time Pro Bowler played in 15 games, recording 73 total tackles, a career-high 28 for loss, 20 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, six passes defended, an interception, and 10 sacks.
He continues to climb the Silver and Black leaderboards, becoming an all-time franchise great during a run when the team hasn't repaid him with wins. After a failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens, Crosby has somewhat patched up his relationship with the organization.
With Crosby back healthy for the 2026 season, there are still heights he can reach as a member of this franchise.
What Raiders records does Crosby own -- and which ones can he claim?
Let's break down where he stands in the record books, and how much higher he can climb.
Crosby's Raiders Records
Crosby currently holds the franchise record for tackles for loss with 133. He has achieved that number in only seven seasons, with the second-place leader, Khalil Mack, at 68.
That's 65 more TFLs than Mack ever had as a Raider in only three more seasons.
Crosby has a relentless motor getting into the backfield. He is one of the best run-stopping defensive ends in the NFL, and he showed it by getting a career-high in the category in only 15 games last season.
If he plays all 17 games in 2026, he has a chance to break his career-high -- and continue to climb the leaderboard.
Statistics He Can Still Reach
Crosby ranks 14th all-time in Raiders history in tackles with 278 solo tackles. He averages about 63 per season, so if he reaches that number, he'll climb to 10th all-time.
Eddie Anderson is the Raiders' all-time leader in tackles with 761, so Crosby has a long way to go before he catches that number. Based on his averages, it would take him almost eight years to reach Anderson's record.
Will he play at a high enough level for long enough to get there?
Crosby also ranks seventh all-time in forced fumbles and 10th all-time in passes defended. It would take him eight and a half years to catch the forced fumble record and 14 years to catch the passes defended record, so it's likely he ends up high on the list, but not first.
The Biggest Record of All
Crosby is third all-time in sacks (69.5), sitting firmly behind Greg Townsend (107.5) and Howie Long (91.5).
He has quite a ways to go before reaching Long, sitting 22 back. Based on his averages, it would take him a little more than two seasons to catch Long.
Townsend is another story. One of the most underrated sack artists in NFL history, Crosby sits 38 back. It would take almost four years of Crosby playing at a high enough level to topple Townsend from that spot.
Crosby is already one of the all-time greats in Raiders history, and he continues to climb the record books. What does 2026 have in store for him?
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3