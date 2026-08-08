Raiders You Might Not Realize Are Vastly Important in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a unique and exciting 2026 season.

There is much to look forward to, as the team believes it is building toward becoming a contender. The head coach, future franchise quarterback, and several offensive cornerstones are in place, giving fans hope for the future.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

2026 may not be the year they break through and end their playoff drought, but the Raiders can still make noise in the overall picture one way or another. And who knows? They may surprise the league and snag a postseason spot out of nowhere.

For that to happen, a few players will need to step up. And the thing is, you might not realize how important those players are to the team's 2026 outcome.

Who are they? Let's break down three Raiders you didn't know were so important.

Defensive End Kwity Paye

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) looks on before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders paid big money to bring in Paye, hoping he will be the long-term answer to their pass-rush struggles across from superstar Maxx Crosby.

Paye is on a three-year, $48 million contract with $31 million guaranteed, which is the most significant money the team has invested in an edge rusher across from Crosby since Chandler Jones. The Raiders certainly hope Paye can produce at a higher level for a longer period.

It will be massive if he is finally the answer to the issue that has plagued this team since Crosby became a franchise cornerstone, because it means the defensive line has become dominant, and the Raiders can win in the trenches. A lot rests on Paye's shoulders.

Tight End/Fullback Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For an offense that wants to run the football and put multiple tight ends on the field, Heyward can wear many hats and help the Raiders in several ways.

Ashton Jeanty needs blockers, and Heyward can line up in the backfield and spring a big block for an explosive play. He can also run an occasional route or be a goal-line presence if they want to throw his way.

Heyward is the exact type of player Klint Kubiak wanted for his offense, and he should feel more comfortable knowing he can run his entire playbook because he's on the team. He will be a key to the offense's success.

Defensive Tackle Tonka Hemingway

Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The poster child for the new defensive scheme, Hemingway has a chance to be a factor in his second season in Las Vegas.

He played sparingly last season but was impactful in his snaps, totaling four sacks and six quarterback hits in nine games. He has the body type to play as a defensive end in the 3-4 scheme, as defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can let him loose as a pass-rusher.

If Hemingway breaks out, that means several other Raiders defenders will break out too, putting Leonard on the map as one of the better DCs in the NFL. He may be the key that unlocks another level of this defense.