Raiders Who Can Win and Lose During Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are underway at training camp as head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff try to determine who will be the featured players in 2026.

There will be several positional competitions, as scrappy rookies and fringe roster players will fight for roles on a rebuilding, but exciting team. Fans are excited about the direction this franchise is moving for the first time in several years.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With competition comes winners and losers, and some players will take spots from others. Which Raiders may be winners before the regular season begins, and who might lose out?

Let's break down three players with lots at stake.

Wide Receiver Malik Benson

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benson falls squarely in the 'winner' category because no matter what happens, he has turned heads early on.

The sixth-round speedster out of Oregon has already looked impressive, and with few proven options at receiver, Benson has a chance to continue with the first team and earn some serious snaps. He has the tools to be a surprise contributor this offseason, and early goings indicate that is possible.

If he doesn't play as one of the first few receivers on the depth chart, Benson will still have a role on special teams, so he'll contribute to the team one way or another during his rookie season. Having another explosive element couldn't hurt the Raiders' offense, though.

Offensive Lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Falling out of favor with the previous coaching staff, Powers-Johnson has work to do to earn the trust of Kubiak and his staff.

Powers-Johnson had a solid rookie season and worked hard to be a major part of the 2025 team. However, he shuffled his positions around and never found his footing, making his future with the organization murky.

He is still a talented interior lineman who must now find his way at guard, and if Kubiak and Rick Dennison can re-ignite his confidence, he can be a big part of the run game. If not, Powers-Johnson faces an uphill battle for snaps.

Defensive End Malcolm Koonce

Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Once thought to be the answer to the pass-rush concerns across from Maxx Crosby, Koonce now faces a tough path toward playing time.

The Raiders spent big money to bring in Kwity Paye and spent a top-100 draft pick on Keyron Crawford, a pass-rush specialist. That leaves the once-promising Koonce fighting for a spot in the rotation.

Koonce still has the tools to be an effective pass-rusher, even if his chances at a multi-year contract are gone. If he plays well and earns his way back near the top of the rotation, however, he should consider that a win.