Tyler Linderbaum Already Becoming Raiders Offensive Centerpiece

The center position is never considered the most valuable among the five spots along the offensive line. It is always the left or right tackle and is considered the most valuable in positional value discourse online. For the Las Vegas Raiders, having a stout center can make life easier for an offense in a rebuild.

Last fall, the Raiders had the worst offense in football, including the worst offensive line. General manager John Spytek addressed this in the offseason, signing Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to a record-breaking deal with a $27 million average annual value, the largest for the position in league history.

Building Offensive Line Cohesion Starts With Linderbaum

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linderbaum showed in Baltimore why he is the best center in the sport, showcasing the communication skills that make a great offensive line. He sets the protections, IDs pressure, and is an active communicator up front. Linderbaum is always a terrific player, with excellent athleticism and power for the position, paired with quality technique and discipline across the board.

Having an elite center is a game-changer for any offensive line, and it is why the Raiders and their hefty salary cap were able to land Linderbaum on such a massive deal. As the team continues to find its way, so does the offensive line with the former Iowa Hawkeye.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line coach Rick Dennison has been around for a long time, once an offensive coordinator for fun offenses in the 2000s and 2010s, including the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. As one of the veteran coaches on staff, Dennison is overseeing how impactful Linderbaum's mere presence is upfront during training camp, as it connects everything.

Raiders Offensive Line Coach Shares Perspective of Linderbaum's Early Impact

"I think it's all tied with the center. The center ties both sides," Dennison explained. "He's the biggest piece, and we feel obviously really good about Tyler. So, he's done a great job as far as leading them, not just by example, but making calls and getting everybody on the same page."

When you think of good centers in the NFL, think of how well the offensive line performs around them. Outside of touching the ball on almost every play, centers create continuity, connections, and stability that are rarely found on most offensive lines around the league. Linderbaum is allowing the Raiders to emerge from a bottom-of-the-barrel unit to maybe a vastly improved one.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't think anybody won't benefit from Tyler. I mean, I think he's done a really good job," Dennison said. "He's athletic, and again, he leads. He does all the drills. But I think everybody on there has worked their tail off, right? I really do. I think they came in with a great attitude. We're going to do the best we can, we're going to improve and get better every day, and you can see him strive for it right there.”

Linderbaum is going to make everyone around him better by just being on the field. That is what separates the great players from the good, and it could change the Raiders' offense for the better. Having a center like Linderbaum for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza eases so much of the pressure on young signal-callers like him.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would come as no surprise to see Linderbaum earn All-Pro honors this season for what he may do with Las Vegas, and he may become one of the franchise's best signings in years when all is said and done.