Why 2026 Is Mayer's Best Opportunity Yet With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing the end of training camp and are well into their development plans. Las Vegas' new coaching staff has spent most of camp and their offseason workout program working to incorporate the long list of roster and coaching changes they made.

Las Vegas enters the 2026 season with many unknowns on both sides of the ball. After multiple losing seasons, those unknowns are not necessarily bad, although some are certainly worrisome. Still, there are a couple of positions Las Vegas has no concerns about; tight end is the main one.

Raiders' Offensive Needs

Las Vegas has spent the past few seasons building one of the best tight end groups in the National Football League, spearheaded by Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. One of the biggest issues the Raiders have had over the past two seasons has been the inability to fully maximize the duo.

Specifically, Las Vegas' multiple coaching staffs that have come and gone have struggled to get the most out of Mayer. The Raiders' offensive struggles and instability within their coaching staff have impacted Mayer more than nearly any other player currently on the roster.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' front office addressed many of the issues that have directly or indirectly impacted Mayer in recent seasons. In camp, it has been apparent that the Raiders' new coaching staff legitimately prioritizes Mayer in the offensive plan, whether he gets the ball or not.

Regardless of the issues outside of Mayer's control that have negatively impacted him, the fourth-year tight end put all the responsibility for his growth and production on his shoulders. Mayer, whose talent has never been in doubt, knows he must do his part to help maximize his talents.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it's on me though. I need to be ready. I need to know the offense like the back of my hand, and I need to keep my head down and I need to work. I know there's going to be mistakes, I can't let mistakes ruin the day," Mayer said after training camp.

"I can't let them ruin the rep, I can't let them ruin the period. I've got to move on, mistakes happen. So I'm very, very excited for this season. I just need to keep working hard, keep my head down, and good things are going to happen. Really good things are going to happen."

Las Vegas' offense will be at its best under Klint Kubiak when all of their pass catchers are legitimate threats on the field. This includes Mayer, who should have plenty of room to work against defenders when called upon, as the Raiders now have a handful of options that can help free up Mayer.

The Raiders plan to handle their pass-catching duties by committee, which gives Mayer a chance to excel in an offense that will need as many dependable pass-catching options as possible. Kubiak's offense will use every option on any given pass play. Mayer likes what he has seen so far.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I really love this offense, I really love Klint [Kubiak]. I really love Luke Steckel, the tight ends coach, it's year three for him here. When I heard he was coming back, I was very delighted. I love that man to death, and he knows how to coach,” Mayer said.

“He's one hell of a coach, and it's just about being comfortable, being the type of player that I can be, and going out there and showing people. But Steck [Luke Steckel] gets me right. Klint's done a fantastic job, and really, it's about me putting the best version of myself out there and doing anything I can."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer is entering the final season of his contract with the Raiders. His future is technically up in the air at the moment. What is clear is that this season will give Mayer the best chance he has had to be successful since entering the league.

This season will largely determine whether Mayer's future is in Las Vegas or elsewhere. Regardless of where his future takes him, it will be a bright one. Las Vegas' coaching staff must do all it can to get the most out of Mayer in 2026. He must do his part as well.