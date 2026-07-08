Quiet Bets Raiders Have Made Heading Into Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders took big swings to address their most glaring roster issues this offseason. After many years of losing football, the Raiders are in the early stages of rebuilding their roster from the ground up. The moves they made this offseason helped them make undeniable progress.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders general manager John Spytek and the rest of the front office did an admirable job making as much progress on fixing their roster as they reasonably could have in one offseason. They still have more work to do, but for now, they have improved.

Las Vegas' roster moves solidified several critical positions ahead of training camp, enough so that the Raiders' coaching staff should feel comfortable with the pieces they have been given. Still, their offseason moves do not detract from the quiet gambles they are making this season.

Kolton Miller's Health

Dec 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) gets ready to block against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the most significant gamble the Raiders are taking this upcoming season will be on the health of left tackle Kolton Miller. Since being drafted in 2018, Miller has been one of the best players at his position, which is among the most critical on the field.

Multiple outlets have named Miller as arguably the best No. 15 pick in the draft since he was drafted, regardless of position. That is how good he has been, and why the Raiders are willing to enter the season without a proven left tackle behind Miller, even though he missed 13 games last season.

December 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Coliseum. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 40-33. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders drafted offensive lineman Trey Zuhn earlier this offseason, who was one of the top offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference in college football last season. He can play all five positions but has lined up primarily at right tackle throughout this offseason.

More importantly, Zuhn was one of the best offensive linemen in the SEC, while primarily playing left tackle. He confirmed earlier this offseason that he is most comfortable playing left tackle. Zuhn may or may not be the reserve option behind Miller.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) pressures Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the first quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110622 Raiders Jags Cp 49 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, continuing to train Zuhn at right tackle, or any other position besides left tackle, heightens the gamble they are making on Miller to return to full health and at least be available for most of the season.

This is because the drop-off in talent from Miller to Zuhn is less than the drop-off from Miller to any other left tackle on the roster, including Charles Grant.

Zuhn's/Grant's Development

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of what the Raiders do with Zuhn, they need him and Charles Grant to develop quickly. One or both could be called upon at any point this season to help at left and right tackle. DJ Glaze has manned the right tackle position for essentially two full regular seasons.

However, this only means the Raiders need to leverage Glaze's dependability and availability to develop players like Zuhn and Grant. It remains to be seen what the Raiders plan to do at left tackle behind Miller or right tackle behind Glaze moving forward.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, it is clear that at least for this season, Grant and Zuhn will likely be the answers as reserve offensive linemen. How often both players play this season will likely vary, as the Raiders continue to rebuild their starting and reserve offensive lines.

Taron Johnson/Depth, Development of Reserve CBs

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders traded for Johnson earlier this offseason. Johnson missed time early in the offseason workouts, which only made his potential that much more apparent when he finally did take the field. Exactly how Las Vegas plans to use Johnson remains to be seen, but it is obvious he is important.

Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard wants to run a versatile defense with corners who are fast and can cover. He also wants players who can help his unit in multiple ways. Johnson is one of those players, and he brings years of experience to an overall young group of defensive backs.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After finally getting a chance to see Johnson in limited action this offseason, Leonard explained some of the things he noticed about Las Vegas' new addition. The Raiders know what they have in Eric Stokes and Darien Porter. Johnson's impact is quietly something Las Vegas is banking on.

“His body control. His change of direction is his elite. His awareness, his vision, instincts. I mean, when you can see it in one day, it's pretty glaring. So, that was exciting,” Leonard said.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the Raiders' 10 draft picks, four of them were defensive backs. This was in addition to adding Johnson this offseason, and adding Stokes and Porter last offseason. They also paid Stokes a well-deserved contract that monetarily confirmed their investment in the position group.

Las Vegas has invested draft picks of its own in the defensive backfield this offseason and last. They invested draft capital for Johnson via trade. They also invested financially in the position by paying Stokes and taking care of Johnson.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will tell how the moves work out, but the Raiders' front office has invested actual draft picks, future draft capital, and big money into their defensive backfield this offseason. They have invested in the position group in every way possible this offseason. Now, they will see if those bets pay off.

Las Vegas is betting that the sheer number of moves they have made in the defensive backfield will work out. Or, at the very least, that it is impossible for some of those moves not to work out if those players stay healthy. Leonard knows it is the Las Vegas coaching staff's responsibility to develop the talent.

Jun 2, 2014; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods at organized team activities at the Raiders Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"An 18-game season, when you have to evolve to injury or what type of quarterback you're playing, you're able to do so. You're teaching them the game, and we started in Phase 1 with, this is how we get in a huddle,” Leonard said.

“So, assuming nothing, and I enjoy that. I'm a teacher at heart, and all the guys that I've hired are great teachers. Ronell Williams is a great, phenomenal linebacker coach. Matt Robinson, already told you about Joe [Woods] and Al [Holcomb], and then Travis Smith. They've done a phenomenal job, and I told them I want the players to feel that energy when they walk into the meeting room. Get to the point, get them to the walkthrough, get to practice."