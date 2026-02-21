Why the Raiders Must Move Quickly, Efficiently This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have more roster issues than most teams in the league. This has led to their poor results over the past few seasons. Luckily, Las Vegas has the resources to fix many of those needs this offseason, as they try to turn things around.

Las Vegas must focus on adding several linemen to help presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, succeed sooner rather than later. Fixing the offensive line will also help last year's No. 6 overall pick, running back Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas must move quickly, as its need for linemen is glaring.

Raiders' Glaring Needs

The Raiders had arguably the worst offensive line in the National Football League this season. New head coach Klint Kubiak is expected to help fix the Raiders' offense. Doing so will start along the offensive line, where the Raiders know all too well that games are won and lost.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated recently released his list of bold predictions. He believes that Las Vegas will do all they can to address their center position with an established veteran this offseason. However, Orr believes a team will sign a potential Raiders' addition.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Much like Kyle Shanahan made getting Alex Mack a priority when he arrived in San Francisco, Klint Kubiak is going to want a heady center to buoy the operation in Las Vegas as he remakes the line to suit an outside-zone scheme. However, Linderbaum, one of the best offensive linemen to hit the market in years, will be swooned at the last moment," Orr said.

"In the final stamp of a major offseason power grab, John Harbaugh will give Jaxson Dart the ultimate gift: a cerebral center who can stabilize a massively uncertain offensive line and help stem the leak of interior pressure. This would spell an end for former Joe Schoen second-round pick John Michael Schmitz."

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek gave insight into how he plans to address the offensive line. While finding experienced offensive linemen would be ideal, Spytek noted that experience will not be an end-all-be-all determining factor when searching for linemen.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind," Spytek said.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

