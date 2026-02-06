Why Raiders' Collection of Resources Makes It Spytek's Time to Shine

The Las Vegas Raiders' 3-14 campaign was challenging, to say the least. Yet, it may have been the springboard the Raiders need to spark a much-needed rebuild. The Raiders' struggles along their roster and instability among its coaching staff has been years in the making.

How tough a task it will be to turn things around has never been a secret. From the beginning, Raiders General Manager John Spytek was aware of the task he was taking on. Fixing the Raiders' roster will take time. Still, Spytek's first season was a disappointment for everyone involved.

The Bright Side

The Raiders ' forgettable season landed them the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, with a clear option at a position of need in quarterback Fernando Mendoza. After selecting running back Ashton Jeanty with his very first pick first round pick as a general manager, Mendoza will be a solid follow up act.

Las Vegas will have Mendoza, Jeanty, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and Tre Tucker as building blocks on the offensive side of the ball. With nine additional draft picks, money to spend, and significant roster needs, the next few months are Spytek's time to make significant moves.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek's Fingertips

Klint Kubiak's expected hire and the expected addition of Mendoza solve the Raiders' two most pressing issues from the past few seasons. Those two positions will be solidified by some of the top talent in their respective fields. Now, the Raiders can go all in on fixing their many roster needs.

Now is when the Raiders need Spytek to work his magic. He has many years of experience around the league, helping multiple organizations turn their roster around. However, this is the first time he will do so as the lead man. With their head coaching and quarterback positions filled, the hard work begins.

Much of this offseason has been and will be made about the presence of minority owner Tom Brady, and rightfully so. However, this offseason will be much more about the moves Spytek makes to build out the Raiders' roster, in the vision he and, likely, Kubiak have in mind.

Brady's presence helps in intangible ways. Yet Spytek's expertise will be on full display more than anyone else's this offseason. As the Raiders embark on a critical offseason they believe will be pivotal towards their return to contention, Brady and the Raiders brought Spytek in for this very moment.

Spytek's Rare Collection of Resources

It is rare for an organization to enter an offseason with as many resources as the Raiders do across several facets. Although the roster needs revamping, they have young, talented pieces to build around and more on the way. They have enough money to make quality moves in free agency.

They have Brady and an owner who wants to win. They are expected to have Kubiak leading the way moving forward. Their roster is so bad that nearly any reasonable move would be an improvement. This offseason is Spytek's time to put his stamp on the Raiders. It could be a pivotal one of many.

