The Next Step in the Raiders' Progression is Clear

Between Josh McDaniels' outdated scheme, Chip Kelly's simplistic scheme, and everything in between, the offense has been a significant struggle for the Las Vegas Raiders in recent years. Las Vegas has sifted through a handful of offensive coordinators, head coaches, and quarterbacks.

Yet, what they have also done each time was slowly but surely, add pieces to the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas traded up and used a second round pick on Michael Mayer, they had a potentially generational tight end in Brock Bowers fall in their lap in the first round the very next season.

Most recently, the Raiders added Ashton Jeanty with a premium pick in last year's NFL Draft. They have also used valuable mid round picks on several offensive linemen over the past few seasons. While Las Vegas' coaching staff continues to switch, they keep adding talent.

Kubiak Marks a New Day

The Raiders are expected to hire a well-respected offensive mind in Klint Kubiak to lead their offense and team moving forward. Then, they will take the natural next step in their roster building and use the No. 1 overall pick on Fernando Mendoza. That will be three consecutive first-round picks on offense.

Josh Edwards, of CBS Sports, like many others, believes Las Vegas will not pass on the chance to solidify the position that has plagued them the most over recent years. The Raiders have repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to fix their quarterback position. Fernando Mendoza should solve the problem.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There is one quarterback prospect worthy of top 10 overall consideration for the second consecutive year. A team would need to possess rights to the No. 1 overall selection for an opportunity to select that player. Las Vegas is currently in that position. Short of recognizing the widespread shortcomings of the roster and trading back to acquire additional resources, it would be a surprise if Mendoza were not a Raider by May," Edwards said.

"Mendoza succeeded at a historically difficult place to win, California, then thrived at Indiana; leading the Hoosiers to a National title. The Miami native has a traditional build and partial owner Tom Brady may recognize shades of his own approach to film study. "

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Including Geno Smith, the Raiders have started seven different quarterbacks since the 2023-24 season. They will not have a better chance to solve their most pressing issue than they will in the NFL Draft. Mendoza, in addition to several other moves, would make for a productive offseason.

After acquiring Mendoza, Las Vegas' front office must address the offensive line and add a few more wide receivers. The Raiders may not be all that far away from contention if they can make the right roster moves.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.