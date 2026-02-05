Why the Raiders' Future on Offense is Bright

The Las Vegas Raiders are trending upwards, as they will soon make their hiring of Klint Kubiak as the team's next head coach official.

Kubiak's Impact

The Raiders ' front office reportedly wanted an offensive-minded head coach, which Klint Kubiak undoubtedly is. In Las Vegas, Kubiak will have the ability to essentially build the Raiders' offense into his vision for the unit. That vision is more than likely better than what the Raiders have had lately.

Las Vegas hopes Kubiak can put his fingerprints on what has routinely been one of the worst offensive units in the league. The Raiders' offense should be much more formidable under Kubiak and presumed No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty recently noted a few of the things he has noticed about Mendoza from afar. The two are likely to work together often over the next few years, and beyond. Las Vegas' front office hopes Mendoza can help open things up for the offense.

“I think his character can fit into any locker room. Just by what I’ve seen, he’s a great guy. He’s humble. Obviously he’s hardworking. He’s worked his way up to where he’s at now. Nobody knew his name a couple of years ago and now he’s one of the top prospects. The hard work, the dedication, the discipline, the focus is definitely there," Jeanty said.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeanty and Mendoza will be two of the biggest pieces of the Raiders' attempt to turn things around. The two have a chance to combine for one of the best young quarterback and running back duos in the National Football League. Mendoza, Jeanty, a revamped line, and Kubiak should mesh well.

Jeanty displayed glimpses of what is possible. He did so with few other offensive weapons at his disposal. Tight end Brock Bowers was injured most of the season, as was most of the Raiders' line. Defenses focused on stopping Jeanty and did so, putting games in Geno Smith's hands.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Smith led the league in interceptions, which was also partially because of the lack of an offensive line and quality offensive weapons for a supporting cast. Mendoza will likely play more polished, the roster will be better, and the Raiders' coaching staff will be, too.

There is a lot to like about adding Mendoza to an already strong offensive roster with Bowers and Jeanty. As the Raiders' front office continues to add offensive pieces, anything really is possible for Las Vegas' offense next season, which has been far from the case for most of recent memory.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.