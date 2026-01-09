1 Coaching Option for the "Open-Minded" Raiders' Consideration

The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching search is in its early stages. As the Raiders round out their first week of head coaching interviews, Las Vegas must consider all options as it looks to build out its coaching staff and roster. Las Vegas is essentially working with a blank slate across the board.

Open-Minded Raiders

Raiders ' General Manager John Spytek recently explained what the Raiders will look for in coaches as they build out the coaching staff over the next few weeks. Spytek clearly has a good idea of what he is searching for. Las Vegas has a long road ahead.

"We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded.

“The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going. But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

On paper, some believe Josh McDaniels would be a good option for the Raiders' offensive coordinator position. His abilities as a coordinator are rarely, if ever, doubted. Handing McDaniels the draft's top quarterback and a revamped offensive roster could work out, in theory.

However, it is also worth noting how bad McDaniels' split with the Raiders was a few seasons ago. Although many things have changed since Las Vegas let McDaniels go, it is unlikely either side has forgotten how everything happened, especially McDaniels. Negative feelings may still remain.

McDaniels is a solid coordinator who has proven himself at the position. However, as the Raiders look to move forward to a new and brighter future, circling back to a coach they already fired would be just as bad an idea as any positives that could come from rehiring him.

This is true of any previous Raiders coaches. Las Vegas is still digging its way out of a hole largely dug by McDaniels through ill-advised and failed roster moves, while the Raiders' head coach. Bringing him back sounds good as a flickering thought, but the Raiders have several reasons to pass.

Do not miss a single Raiders story. Sign up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE