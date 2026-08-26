Why Raiders' Depth Chart Before Final Preseason Game Speaks Volumes
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Las Vegas Raiders are a day away from finishing their first preseason under head coach Klint Kubiak. They are set to make several big decisions within days of the game ending.
As the Raiders prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers at home on Thursday night, Kubiak explained how he views the roster he will soon cut in half.
Below is an analysis of Las Vegas' most recent depth chart.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: Although Las Vegas continues to develop Mendoza, and he appears to be further along in his development than some may realize, Las Vegas did not sign Cousins to start the season on the bench. This means he may not play against the 49ers. Still, the QB competition rages on.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
- Roman Hemby
- Dare Ogunbowale
Analysis: Jeanty suffered what was reported to be a sprained ankle this week in practice. That means, moving forward, Las Vegas will depend on a handful of capable backs who bring various qualities to the backfield. There is no replacing Jeanty, but the Raiders can cushion the blow.
First up in the rotation will be Washington. The rookie has had a solid preseason and will likely carry most of the load until Jeanty returns. Las Vegas has prepared its running backs for action throughout training camp, but Washington will set the tone until Jeanty returns.
It will be interesting to see how the Raiders split up the snaps between the group against the 49ers. Kubiak recently shared his thoughts on Washington.
“I would say that he has done a phenomenal job of growing up really fast. I think he got here, we drafted him, you come to the NFL, there's a lot on your plate, and then we throw all these new protections at you, these new fronts and blitzes and routes," Kubiak said.
"I think that he's a guy that understands that we are counting on him, and he needs to get up to speed quickly. And he's been mature about that, and he's going to keep working."
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: He quietly handles Las Vegas' fullback duties. If necessary, they can use reserve tight ends to help with some of the same things.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
- Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- Carter Runyon
- Chris Myarick
Analysis: The Raiders may have the deepest group of tight ends of any team in the league this season. Whether Las Vegas decides to play Bowers or Mayer against the 49ers, and how much they do, will be intriguing, as the two teams will face each other in the regular season.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Dont'e Thornton Jr.
- Shedrick Jackson
- Chase Roberts
Analysis: Las Vegas is still searching for dependable answers at wide receiver. Nailor should be successful under Kubiak. Yet, the rest of the pass-catchers here should likely play as much as possible in the final preseason game.
Wide Receiver
- Jack Bech
- Malik Benson
- Deven Thompkins
- E.J. Williams Jr.
Analysis: Bech is similar to Nailor in the sense that it may do the Raiders more harm than good to play him for too long against a team they will see in a game that counts. However, Benson, Thompson, and Williams should get plenty of action on Thursday.
Wide Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Dareke Young
- Phillip Dorsett II
- Brandon Johnson
Analysis: Tucker has made progress every season. Thursday would be a good time for just about all the receivers to get additional work, regardless of who starts at quarterback.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kamar Missouri
Analysis: Miller likely does not need to see much time in the final preseason game. Grant could gain a lot of valuable experience against San Francisco.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Caleb Rogers
- Braeden Daniels
Analysis: Burford has quietly had a solid training camp. Rogers needs a lot of work on Thursday night.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Jordan Meredith
- Will Putnam
Analysis: Meredith is listed as the backup center. Although he will likely see action there on Thursday, Las Vegas might be better served using another offensive lineman in that reserve role. The final preseason game will give Las Vegas another look at Meredith in that position before the team decides.
Right Guard
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Atonio Mafi
- Niklas Henning
Analysis: Powers-Johnson suffered an injury last week but has returned. Risking further injury in the preseason may not be worth it. Mafi and Henning could use the repetitions.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
- Trey Zuhn
- Dalton Wagner
Analysis: Zuhn will be a starting lineman for the Raiders soon. The more playing time he can get now, the better.
Defensive Tackle
- Adam Butler
- Thomas Booker
- Brandon Cleveland
Analysis: The Raiders should use the final preseason game to see how well Cleveland can hold up throughout a game with a high workload.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- Jonah Laulu
- JJ Pegues
- Gary Smith III
- Folorunso Fatukasi
Analysis: Las Vegas' deepest position group. Smith and Fatukasi need more playing time. They could be assets behind Hemingway and others. Both players give the Raiders size along the interior defensive line that other players on the unit lack.
Edge
- Kwity Paye
- Keyron Crawford
- Cian Slone
Analysis: All three of these players need additional time on the field against a different team. They should all be on the field for a good amount of time on Thursday.
Defensive End
- Maxx Crosby
- Malcolm Koonce
- Jahfari Harvey
- Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Koonce, Harvey, and Johnson are a solid trio. Harvey and Johnson must use the final preseason game to cement a solid past few months of work.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: If there is not a depth chart battle between Eichenberg and Olubi, there should be, and the coaching staff should let them duke it out on Thursday against the 49ers.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
- Xavian Sorey Jr.
Analysis: Lindenberg is solid and versatile but may not see much time on the field behind Walker, depending on how defensive coordinator Rob Leonard decides to do things. Lindenberg and Sorey should play a lot on Thursday.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Decamerion Richardson
- Jermod McCoy
Analysis: Richardson and McCoy need work. McCoy looked faster and quicker in the team's second preseason game; it will be interesting to see if he takes another step forward.
Right Cornerback
- Darien Porter
- Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: The loss of Chigozie Anusiem is what stands out the most about this position group in this week's depth chart. Las Vegas is depending heavily on Porter and Masses this season.
Slot Cornerback
- Taron Johnson
- Greedy Vance
- Caleb Offord
- Devyn Perkins
Analysis: Every player except Johnson needs to be on the field a lot against the 49ers.
Free Safety
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
- Treydan Stukes
- Tristin McCollum
Analysis: Another strong offseason performance by Stukes could make things very, very interesting this season.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
- Devin Lafayette
Analysis: The Raiders know what they have in Chinn. Thursday night is for Johnson and Lafayette.
Kicker/Kickoffs
- Matt Gay
- Kansei Matsuzawa
Analysis: The job is Gay's to lose. The competition has honestly not been very close.
Punter/Holder
- AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole is one of the most dependable punters in the league.
Kick Returner
- Tre Tucker
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Tucker and Laube are two of the most sure-handed players on the team.
Punt Returner
- Tre Tucker
- Jermod McCoy
Analysis: Technically, the Raiders have a handful of other players they can list here who may fill the positions on Thursday, but Tucker and McCoy are a solid duo.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant