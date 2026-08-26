Why Raiders' Depth Chart Before Final Preseason Game Speaks Volumes

Las Vegas Raiders are a day away from finishing their first preseason under head coach Klint Kubiak. They are set to make several big decisions within days of the game ending.

As the Raiders prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers at home on Thursday night, Kubiak explained how he views the roster he will soon cut in half.

Below is an analysis of Las Vegas' most recent depth chart.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Although Las Vegas continues to develop Mendoza, and he appears to be further along in his development than some may realize, Las Vegas did not sign Cousins to start the season on the bench. This means he may not play against the 49ers. Still, the QB competition rages on.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) enters the field before the Raiders played the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube Roman Hemby Dare Ogunbowale

Analysis: Jeanty suffered what was reported to be a sprained ankle this week in practice. That means, moving forward, Las Vegas will depend on a handful of capable backs who bring various qualities to the backfield. There is no replacing Jeanty, but the Raiders can cushion the blow.

First up in the rotation will be Washington. The rookie has had a solid preseason and will likely carry most of the load until Jeanty returns. Las Vegas has prepared its running backs for action throughout training camp, but Washington will set the tone until Jeanty returns.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) hands off to running back Roman Hemby (37) during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders split up the snaps between the group against the 49ers. Kubiak recently shared his thoughts on Washington.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would say that he has done a phenomenal job of growing up really fast. I think he got here, we drafted him, you come to the NFL, there's a lot on your plate, and then we throw all these new protections at you, these new fronts and blitzes and routes," Kubiak said.

"I think that he's a guy that understands that we are counting on him, and he needs to get up to speed quickly. And he's been mature about that, and he's going to keep working."

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: He quietly handles Las Vegas' fullback duties. If necessary, they can use reserve tight ends to help with some of the same things.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. Carter Runyon Chris Myarick

Analysis: The Raiders may have the deepest group of tight ends of any team in the league this season. Whether Las Vegas decides to play Bowers or Mayer against the 49ers, and how much they do, will be intriguing, as the two teams will face each other in the regular season.

Wide Receiver

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Nailor Dont'e Thornton Jr. Shedrick Jackson Chase Roberts

Analysis: Las Vegas is still searching for dependable answers at wide receiver. Nailor should be successful under Kubiak. Yet, the rest of the pass-catchers here should likely play as much as possible in the final preseason game.

Wide Receiver

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88)catches a pass agains the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Bech Malik Benson Deven Thompkins E.J. Williams Jr.

Analysis: Bech is similar to Nailor in the sense that it may do the Raiders more harm than good to play him for too long against a team they will see in a game that counts. However, Benson, Thompson, and Williams should get plenty of action on Thursday.

Wide Receiver

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Tucker Dareke Young Phillip Dorsett II Brandon Johnson

Analysis: Tucker has made progress every season. Thursday would be a good time for just about all the receivers to get additional work, regardless of who starts at quarterback.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant Isaiah Jatta Kamar Missouri

Analysis: Miller likely does not need to see much time in the final preseason game. Grant could gain a lot of valuable experience against San Francisco.

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Caleb Rogers Braeden Daniels

Analysis: Burford has quietly had a solid training camp. Rogers needs a lot of work on Thursday night.

Center

Tyler Linderbaum Jordan Meredith Will Putnam

Analysis: Meredith is listed as the backup center. Although he will likely see action there on Thursday, Las Vegas might be better served using another offensive lineman in that reserve role. The final preseason game will give Las Vegas another look at Meredith in that position before the team decides.

Right Guard

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Powers-Johnson Atonio Mafi Niklas Henning

Analysis: Powers-Johnson suffered an injury last week but has returned. Risking further injury in the preseason may not be worth it. Mafi and Henning could use the repetitions.

Right Tackle

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with teammate Trey Zuhn III (66) after throwing a touchdown pass during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn Dalton Wagner

Analysis: Zuhn will be a starting lineman for the Raiders soon. The more playing time he can get now, the better.

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Thomas Booker Brandon Cleveland

Analysis: The Raiders should use the final preseason game to see how well Cleveland can hold up throughout a game with a high workload.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) enters the filed before the Houston Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues Gary Smith III Folorunso Fatukasi

Analysis: Las Vegas' deepest position group. Smith and Fatukasi need more playing time. They could be assets behind Hemingway and others. Both players give the Raiders size along the interior defensive line that other players on the unit lack.

Edge

Kwity Paye Keyron Crawford Cian Slone

Analysis: All three of these players need additional time on the field against a different team. They should all be on the field for a good amount of time on Thursday.

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce Jahfari Harvey Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Koonce, Harvey, and Johnson are a solid trio. Harvey and Johnson must use the final preseason game to cement a solid past few months of work.

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: If there is not a depth chart battle between Eichenberg and Olubi, there should be, and the coaching staff should let them duke it out on Thursday against the 49ers.

Left Inside Linebacker

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg Xavian Sorey Jr.

Analysis: Lindenberg is solid and versatile but may not see much time on the field behind Walker, depending on how defensive coordinator Rob Leonard decides to do things. Lindenberg and Sorey should play a lot on Thursday.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Decamerion Richardson Jermod McCoy

Analysis: Richardson and McCoy need work. McCoy looked faster and quicker in the team's second preseason game; it will be interesting to see if he takes another step forward.

Right Cornerback

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) catch a pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: The loss of Chigozie Anusiem is what stands out the most about this position group in this week's depth chart. Las Vegas is depending heavily on Porter and Masses this season.

Slot Cornerback

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) run through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taron Johnson Greedy Vance Caleb Offord Devyn Perkins

Analysis: Every player except Johnson needs to be on the field a lot against the 49ers.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Isaiah Pola-Mao Treydan Stukes Tristin McCollum

Analysis: Another strong offseason performance by Stukes could make things very, very interesting this season.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson Devin Lafayette

Analysis: The Raiders know what they have in Chinn. Thursday night is for Johnson and Lafayette.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a field goal during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker/Kickoffs

Matt Gay Kansei Matsuzawa

Analysis: The job is Gay's to lose. The competition has honestly not been very close.

Punter/Holder

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole is one of the most dependable punters in the league.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube carries the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Tre Tucker Dylan Laube

Analysis: Tucker and Laube are two of the most sure-handed players on the team.

Punt Returner

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Tucker Jermod McCoy

Analysis: Technically, the Raiders have a handful of other players they can list here who may fill the positions on Thursday, but Tucker and McCoy are a solid duo.