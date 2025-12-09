Why Raiders' Development Plan For Darrien Porter is Right on Schedule

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff has prided itself on its ability to develop young players. Yet many of their rookies and other young players have not had much impact or even much playing time through the first 13 games of the season. That is starting to change.

Las Vegas ' losing streak continues to grow by the week, as its roster issues are too much for it to overcome any time this season. That makes the final four games of this lost season the time for them to allow players like cornerback Darien Porter to grow on game days, and not only in practice.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has long been the reason many believed Porter landed in Las Vegas. Porter's physical traits and football IQ make him the type of cornerback Carroll is known for molding into a talented pro. The Raiders have recently begun giving Porter more playing time.

Following Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos, Carroll noted Porter's increased playing time and development. Porter has shown the ability to learn quickly. The more games he plays in, the better performances he continues to have.

“Darien [Porter] got a ton of play time. He's been playing regularly; he started some games, and he's been out there doing it. So, we're very confident in that he's making progress,” Carroll said.

“Again, Darien's been playing quite a bit. He's been regularly rotating and starting some games, too. So, I mean, that's really important for us and to see him play like that, I thought he played solid today, from what I could tell.

The Raiders will likely depend on Porter even more over the next few weeks after the injury to cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. Porter is set to see even more extended playing time over the next few weeks. While Kelly's injury is unfortunate, it could help Porter in the long run.

That would, of course, help the Raiders in the long run as well. Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks was its biggest question heading into this season. They proved not to be nearly as bad as Las Vegas' offensive line.

Still, the unit needs Porter to continue developing over the next four weeks and beyond.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) is carted off the field with an apparent injury against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

