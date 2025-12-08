Raiders' Latest Loss Became This Sign of the Times Under Pete Carroll

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' season has continued to go downhill after yet another disappointing loss to an AFC West opponent. Las Vegas lost by seven to the Denver Broncos, but those seven points make the game seem much closer than it actually was.

It was another game in which the Raiders played close for as long as they could before eventually being beaten by a better team with a better roster. Las Vegas ' season continues to be a case of the same thing, different Sunday, as the blueprint for beating the Raiders is out. It is reasonably simple.

The Raiders' loss to the Broncos was another instance of the Raiders making the same mistakes that have plagued them. Las Vegas is making fewer mistakes, but the mistakes are costly nonetheless. Las Vegas allowed a punt to be returned for a touchdown, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Even while only down by one touchdown for a large portion of the game, it felt like that was too much for this Raiders team to come back from. For a team to have no realistic expectations to be able to fight their way back in a one-possession game speaks volumes about that team's offense.

The Raiders once again lost the time of possession battle by a large margin, a regular occurrence during their 2-11 season. Denver held the ball for upwards of 40 of the game's 60 minutes. Las Vegas' defense eventually caved after being on the field for an extended period.

Las Vegas' offensive line allowed another four sacks, after allowing five sacks last week and 10 sacks the week before. The unit continues to be the Raiders' Achilles heel this season, as Las Vegas' entire season has been negatively impacted by one of the most critical units on the field.

The Raiders' lack of depth along their offensive line has come back to bite them significantly. Ineffective does not even begin to describe the Raiders' offense this season. Las Vegas entered Week 14 averaging the second-fewest points per game of any team in the league this season.

Their 17-point game on Sunday was the third-most points they have scored in a game this season. Out of the 17 points they scored against the Broncos, 10 came in the fourth quarter while the Broncos had the game well in hand.

The Raiders must find a way to push through the next few weeks of another lost season. Next Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is little consolation for a Raiders team that has been reeling since Week 2.

Las Vegas follows that up with matchups against the Houston Texans, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs. It may be a cold winter for the Silver and Black.

