What Jack Bech's Emergence Means for the Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with what most considered one of the better draft classes from the most recent NFL Draft. Las Vegas used most of its best draft picks to help restock a roster that was light on talent at offensive skill positions.

The Raiders used their second-round pick on wide receiver Jack Bech, intending to add him to a serviceable group of pass catchers that included Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Tre Tucker. Bech was given time to grow into his role, but his development was expedited after Meyers was traded.

On paper, Bech was a solid addition to the Raiders ' offense. However, through 12 games, he had little impact, having played so little. Bech was one of the more questionable players on the Raiders ' roster, which is currently on a seven-game losing streak.

As the losing continued, and Bech continued to develop in the background, the Raiders had to allow Bech to learn on Sundays, instead of only in practice. Sunday against the Broncos, Bech stepped up in a major way. The rookie led the team in targets, catches, and yards. He caught all six of his targets.

The Raiders are 2-11 and searching for an identity. Along with identity, the Raiders are now seeing what they have in the players they drafted but refused to play until recently. Bech is proof of what can happen when a player is brought along at the right pace and given a chance to learn in real time.

Bech still has a long way to go, as does the Raiders' offense as a whole. Las Vegas' offensive line makes it difficult on its skill players at wide receiver and running back, as the unit does on quarterback Geno Smith. It has been hard to get a quality look at their youth on offense.

According to their record, this is a lost season for the Raiders. However, if they can figure out which players they can build around moving forward, this season will be at least somewhat productive. Las Vegas will be in line for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, if not the top pick.

Bech's gradual emergence gives the Raiders' coaching staff an idea of what could be if he, Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty are surrounded with more talent along the offensive line, at quarterback, and potentially at play caller.

Las Vegas needs Bech to continue living up to the second-round pick that was invested in him.

