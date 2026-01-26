Why Mendoza Shouldn't Remind Raider Nation of Draft's Past

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their next franchise quarterback.

Las Vegas holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza . The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion rose up draft boards as he led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season.

Dec 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) walks off the field after the Raiders' 20-19 victory over the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have not selected a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick since 2007, when they took JaMarcus Russell . Yes, JaMarcus Russell. Arguably the biggest draft bust in NFL history.

Russell looked like a future star at LSU, but once he got to the Raiders, it was clear he was not going to last at the next level – and that he didn’t plan to put in the work to make it happen. Some Raiders fans may worry that Mendoza may be headed down that same path, but they shouldn’t stress about it. There are several reasons why Mendoza is far different from Russell.

Fernando Mendoza-JaMarcus Russell comparisons are silly

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To start, Mendoza is a much more refined prospect coming out of college than Russell was. Russell had tantalizing physical tools, but he struggled to read defenses and could not make many routine throws. Mendoza is a highly accurate QB, completing 72 percent of his passes for the Hoosiers this season, averaging 9.3 yards per attempt. Russell’s accuracy numbers were fine in his final season with the Tigers, but he struggled in that department in the league.

Russell did not study film, as evidenced by the infamous blank DVD story. The Raiders gave him a DVD, telling him it was game film. He made up what was on the DVD, showing that he never had any plan to watch the film.

LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell threw a 39-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left lifting LSU to a 35-31 win over Arizona State in 2005. Asu Football 126573 Asu Lsu | David Kadlubowski, AZR

That should not be the case with Mendoza, who has shown he loves football and wants to do what it takes to be a successful NFL quarterback.

“I’d be blessed to play anywhere,” Mendoza said on the ‘TODAY’ show. “The No. 1 pick is a great blessing, but any pick is a fantastic blessing. You only need one team to believe in you, and for whatever team believes in me, I’m going to give them my most.”

Raiders fans are understandably scarred by Russell and years of high draft picks not working out, and Mendoza might not work out either, but it won’t be for a lack of hard work and dedication.

Russell lacked those qualities, but that shouldn’t be the case with Mendoza. Raider Nation should rest assured he’ll give it his all.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss your thoughts on Fernando Mendoza and tell us if he reminds you of former Raiders draft busts.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW