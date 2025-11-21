Why Raiders' Geno Smith is Still Looking for Answers
The Las Vegas Raiders have to figure it out on the offensive side before the end of the season. They have to figure out what they are getting out of a veteran quarterback first and foremost. They will have to make a decision whether they will bring him back next season as their quarterback or if they will look elsewhere.
The Raiders have not been the team a lot of people thought they would or even expected they would be at this point of the season, and it has been a frustrating one, to say the least.
The Raiders are going into Week 12 of the season, and they are still playing without an identity on the offensive side of the ball. The next thing they have to figure out, whether offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is the right man calling the plays for the Raiders. We know all about his experience and all he brings to the table, but his not being about to establish anything with this offense is very concerning. He is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL and is not producing.
Raiders Searching for Identity
Then comes head coach Pete Carroll. The season has not gone the way he envisioned, and he could be on the hot seat if everything stays the same for the next few weeks. That is something the Raiders did not want to get to, but if they have to do it to have a better product, that could be a possibility.
On the field, it all starts with Smith. He has to limit his turnovers in the last seven games of the season and play better football. He has not been the veteran at the quarterback position that the Raiders thought they were getting. Now it is go time for Smith.
"It was pretty much what I saw in the game," said Raiders quarterback Geno Smith after watching film of Week 11. "It was just the same thing; we got to execute in the red zone, score touchdowns in the red zone. Thought we moved the ball pretty decent, but when we got to scoring position, we didn't finish, and so that led to three points and not seven."
"I mean, if I could put my finger on it, we would have fixed it, honestly. I think it's just guys make a mistake here and there. I mean, these are human beings out here playing football. It's a gladiator sport. It's tough. It's not easy, never easy, but guys have got to focus throughout. One play could be the difference, really. One play could be the difference, one mistake, one missed assignment could affect an entire play and ruin a drive. So, we've all got to be on point, and it starts with me."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the state of the Raiders.