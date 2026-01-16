What Fernando Mendoza Will Provide the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have the first overall pick for just the second time in their franchise history. This gives them a chance to hit the reset button and build out their roster for a more competitive future.

Fernando Mendoza is the clear-cut best quarterback prospect in this draft class, and it was clear in his matchup against Dante Moore who should be the first overall pick. Moore returning to Oregon just made that decision easier for the Raiders. What would Mendoza provide for the Raiders moving forward?

One Reason for Optimism

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he broke down one reason each team that missed the playoffs should be optimistic about this offseason. Obtaining the first overall pick would provide hope for any franchise, and the Raiders are no exception. The first overall pick is their biggest reason to be optimistic this offseason.

"That all led the Raiders to the worst record in the NFL and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That alone is a reason for optimism. The Raiders will head into the draft with a new coaching staff for the fifth time in six seasons, which means new faces and new ideas, but the idea of owning the top pick in the draft is palatable across all regimes. The roster isn’t good enough to just drop a rookie quarterback in and suddenly be competitive, but Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has the talent to help lift the roster out of mediocrity", said Valentine.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mendoza being the first overall pick is a foregone conclusion, but it all depends on who the Raiders bring in to be their next head coach. John Harbaugh is already off the table, and there are still a quarter of the league that have a head coach vacancy.

It wouldn't be out of the ordinary to see a different-minded head coach possibly trade the pick if he doesn't fall in love with Mendoza in the NFL combine and during the interview process. However, they'd have to receive a massive trade package in order to pass up on a potential franchise quarterback.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes up the field Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless of hypotheticals, selecting Mendoza would give Raider Nation plenty to be optimistic about. They'd have one of the brightest offensive corps in the NFL. Mendoza has been a part of one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history, and he shows all the traits needed to do so in the NFL.

