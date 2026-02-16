1 Key Ingredient to the Raiders' Hiring of Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders will need several things to climb back to relevance.

One Key Ingredient

Instead of allowing those on the outside looking in determine the value of its head-coaching position, Las Vegas searched for a coach that understood the prestige of the position, regardless of the team's recent track record. That alone should help being the culture change the Raiders seek.

The Raiders went from the oldest coach in National Football League history to an up-and-coming Klint Kubiak. Pete Carroll undoubtedly understands the Raiders' history, however, Kubiak had a much more unique perspective of the Silver and Black, as the son of a former Denver Broncos head coach.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“This is one of the most historic franchises in the NFL with a great history that I want to be a part of. I want to be a part of furthering that history. So, I think the Raiders really sold itself, but having those two different interviews and getting more comfortable with the men in the room went a long way," Kubiak said at his introductory press conference.

"They really didn't have to say much. This is the Raiders.”

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is exactly the mentality the Raiders need moving forward, despite their recent history. As Las Vegas looks to turn things around, it will begin with the mindset of those in charge. The decisions they make will be influenced by their mentality. That will be a key ingredient.

That confidence could lure more talented players to Las Vegas. Kubiak's understanding of the prestige of the position he is walking into, did not go unnoticed by the Raiders' front office.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted that Las Vegas' front office took a different approach to its third head-coaching search in as many offseasons. Last offseason, the Raiders were reportedly left with few options for their search. This time around, they made sure that was not the case.

"The Vegas brass knew their job wasn’t, at this point anyway, the Buffalo or Baltimore job. The franchise has made the playoffs just twice in the past 23 seasons, and this would be their fourth coaching search in five cycles. So, yes, it’s one of 32. But the Raiders wanted more than just that,

"In short, they wanted someone who’d embrace the challenge and the history of the team, rather than looking at this as the 'Yeah, I’ll take it, I guess,' assignment," Breer said.

Part of the Raiders' rebuild will require them to remember who they are, first. Then, they can fully rebuild on the field.

"This is a different organization than anybody else. There are 31 other teams, and then there are the Raiders," owner Mark Davis said.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

