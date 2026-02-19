Why the Raiders' Sales Pitch to Klint Kubiak Worked

The Las Vegas Raiders have several pieces they can rebuild their roster around.

Raiders' Weapon

The Raiders ' sales pitch to Klint Kubiak was multifaceted. However, one of the main selling points was undoubtedly having one of the best tight ends in the National Football League already on the roster in Brock Bowers. The talented tight end should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Kubiak's arrival.

In Bowers, Las Vegas has what could potentially be the best tight end in the league, when healthy. However, Kubiak could unlock Bowers' potential more than any of the other coaches Bowers has had. Even in a season where he was hurt since Week 1, Bowers proved he is one of the best at his position.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top tight ends in the league by their statistical performances this season. Bowers showed several flashes of his elite abilities, mixed with games where defenses focused on removing him from the Raiders' thin group of pass catchers.

With the worst ground game in the league and no legitimate No. 1 receivers that were better than Bowers, opposing defenses went all out to remove a less-than-healthy Bowers from Las Vegas' game plan. They were often successful in doing so, which impacted Bowers' numbers.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"A knee injury cut Brock Bowers’ season in half, with the former 13th overall pick playing in just 12 games in 2025. Still, the former All-Pro was still a nuisance for opposing defenses. Bowers caught 64 passes for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, and his 78.8 PFF grade was seventh among tight ends," Valentine said.

"The Raiders’ offense struggled for large stretches of the season, and that impacted Bowers. But, he still managed to have one of the best receiving performances against the [Jacksonville] Jaguars in Week 9, catching 12 of 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns on a 93.6 PFF grade. He’ll continue to be one of the NFL’s elite tight ends for years to come."

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At his introductory press conference, Kubiak, known for his strong ability to game-plan and call plays on the offensive side of the ball, acknowledged how much of a weapon Bowers is for the Raiders. Finding ways to get Bowers more consistently involved will be key for Kubiak.

"Brock [Bowers] has already put it on tape from Georgia to his first couple years here in the league. He can be one of the best receivers in the NFL, not just receiving tight ends. So, looking forward to working with him and continue to build on his skill set. Really impressive player," Kubiak said.

