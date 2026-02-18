Proof the Raiders Have the Pieces to Build Around

The Las Vegas Raiders have had several failed NFL Drafts over the years. This has been one of the reasons they have been stuck playing bad football for so long. However, recently, Las Vegas had one of the best players to enter the league in some time fall right into their lap.

Raiders' Pieces

The Raiders have lost 27 games over the past two seasons combined. That led to Las Vegas hiring Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. Their fourth in as many seasons. After fixing their coaching staff, the Raiders will undoubtedly address what has been a subpar roster for many years.

Still, part of Las Vegas ' pitch to Kubiak was not just the elevated role from coordinator to head coach of one of the league's most storied franchises, but the few pieces the Raiders already have on the roster that they can build around. Tight end Brock Bowers is undoubtedly one of those pieces.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 101 players in the National Football League during the 2025 season. They ranked Bowers as the 73rd-best player in the league, despite the fact that he missed many games this season due to injury. This confirms Bowers' long-term potential.

"Despite missing some time due to injury, Bowers was once again one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. He finished his second season with an 82.2 PFF receiving grade and ranked seventh at the position with a 1.70 yards per route run average," PFF said.

An improved offensive line, quarterback play, and a revamped group of receivers should greatly benefit Bowers next season, especially if he stays healthy. The addition of Klint Kubiak as the team's head coach should benefit Bowers as well. Kubiak is already familiar with Bowers' skill set.

"Brock [Bowers] has already put it on tape from Georgia to his first couple years here in the league. He can be one of the best receivers in the NFL, not just receiving tight ends. So, looking forward to working with him and continue to build on his skill set. Really impressive player," Kubiak said at his introductory press conference.

The Raiders are all but sure to add quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Adding Mendoza and several other wide receivers should open things up significantly for Bowers, who does not need much room to work anyway.

If the Raiders can improve the roster and playcalling, and Bowers can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for the talented tight end. He has proven that when healthy, he is the best tight end in the league. However, what he is when healthy does not matter if he is not healthy.

