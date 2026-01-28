Why Raiders' Presumed QB Fernando Mendoza Will Be Able to Weather the Storm

In a few months, the Las Vegas Raiders will be making one of the most important picks, if not the most important pick, in franchise history. The Raiders hold the first overall pick, and they are locked in on getting their next franchise quarterback.

Making that quarterback pick for the Silver and Black will be their minority owner, Tom Brady. Brady knows what to look for in a quarterback and what they need to bring to the table to have success at the NFL level.

Right now, on the field, that is the Raiders' biggest need, and they have been searching for a franchise quarterback for some time.

The Raiders have the opportunity to take the quarterback of their choosing, and he will be there at No. 1. Many have the Raiders locked into a quarterback in most mock drafts, and rightfully so. The Raiders are starting their rebuild, and the main position they have to figure out is the quarterback position.

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza touches the rock Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during a championship celebration for the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Mendoza will be ready for whatever comes his way with the Raiders

The Raiders are locked in on Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is the clear No. 1 overall pick, and now it is up to the Raiders if they want to take him. That is the quarterback that could change everything for a franchise that has not had success in the last two decades. Mendoza brings a lot to anything team because of how he handles the position both on and off the field. The Raiders would love to have Mendoza under center and handling the offense.

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

"I think unique about this is you got the Raiders, then you add in Tom Brady, then you are going to have a new coach, plus it is Vegas, and all the temptations and all the stuff that comes with that, plus Raider Nation, which is a much bigger fan base than Indiana Hooisers. I think he [Fernando Mendoza] is the right guy to come here and play well and weather the storm," said Jordan Palmer on The Jim Rome Show.

"If you heard the story about what is going on with his mother's health, this guy has had real adversity in his life. It is not inside information; look at any interview that he gives, and he is talking about the role that his mom plays in going through that and watching your mom struggle. His context for adversity is real adversity. Then you look at it, and you go, What about the chaos and all the noise around the Raiders? He is as ready as anybody we have seen enter the league.

"He's as ready as anybody we've seen enter the league as the No. 1 pick with expectations that are going to be through the roof."@JwPalms evaluates Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza's transition to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/XtsHFNlnBu — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 26, 2026

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Fernando Mendoza.