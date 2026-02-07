Why Trading Maxx Crosby Would Be Foolish for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders face a pivotal crossroads this offseason with star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Rumors have swirled about moving on from the five-time Pro Bowler and sending him to a new franchise, hitting the organizational reset button, and allowing Crosby to play for a contender while he is still in his prime.

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) after the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. The AFC won 41-35. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have not indicated any interest in trading Crosby, and he has reiterated that he does not want to be traded. Crosby’s goal is to play for one team for his entire career, like Kobe Bryant.

While the Raiders’ roster will likely undergo some overhauling this offseason, it would be a bad decision to trade Crosby.

Here’s why.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In a franchise with several memorable stars throughout its history, Crosby is up there with the greats. He ranks third all-time in sacks and leads the Raiders in tackles for loss.

Not only has he been a star on the field, but he has also built a reputation in the community as a stand-up human being, representing the best of the franchise through several difficult years.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby and Raiders general manager John Spytek receives the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is the biggest reason the Raiders should keep Crosby around. His play on the field has been tremendous for his entire career, but he has been an excellent face of the franchise for too long to move on from him at this point in his career.

Should the Raiders have that conversation a few years down the road, when Crosby is past his age-30 season, and if nothing has improved? Sure, but that’s a hypothetical.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We’ve seen NFL teams rebuild in just a few seasons, and there’s no reason General Manager John Spytek can’t put the right pieces in place to make this team a winner. The Raiders should look to maximize however many years Crosby has left of his prime.

That being said, the Raiders should look to get Crosby some help, as they have failed to do since he developed into an All-Pro defensive end. They must pair him with another high-level edge rusher, so he isn’t doing all the work in getting after the quarterback.

Las Vegas can turn things around quickly, and given how Crosby operates publicly, he will want to stay and be part of that resurgence. If the Raiders want to be competitive, they need Crosby to be a part of it.

The offseason still lies ahead for the Raiders, but moving on from one of the franchise’s greats on this timeline would be nonsensical.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss if trading Maxx Crosby is a good idea or not for the Raiders.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.