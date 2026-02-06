With each passing decision, the Las Vegas Raiders' most pressing offseason questions remain at the forefront. The future of veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby with the team has become questionable as ever, as the Raiders prepare for a rebuild of massive proportions.

Crosby and the Raiders' organization are at two different points in their respective journeys. The Raiders must tear their roster apart and rebuild, essentially from the ground up. Crosby is inching towards a decade in the National Football League, and Father Time is undefeated.

Crosby's Future Up in the Air

Las Vegas has experienced nothing but consistent losing and instability during Crosby's time with the team. He has consistently produced individually while the team struggled as a whole. After last season's dismal results and how the regular season ended, Crosby's future in Las Vegas is in doubt.

The Raiders are a constant source of news and speculation around the league. After long refusing to trade him, the decision to sit Crosby with two games remaining reportedly put Crosby and the front office at odds. This has led to endless speculation. Crosby recently cleared the air.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Its funny, I'm glad you brought it up. Its like you're damned if you do and damned if you don't. In the past, I have learned that being too vocal and too involved with trying to make [front office decisions.] I have learned my lessons and I have learned from that. That is not my job," Crosby said.

"My job is to be the best player I can possibly be. Be that guy in the locker room every single day as a leader. That is who I am at my core. That is all I care about and love, is being the best version of myself in that locker room, and on the field on Sunday. In practice, and in the weight room, leading from the front, not talking, but leading every day."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby elaborated, noting that he has stayed away from speaking publicly on many Raiders-related issues recently. He attempted to take the same approach to the rumors surrounding his future with the team, but the speculation has reached a fever pitch, leading to Crosby's appearance on The Herd.

"That's what my importance is. This past year, year and a half, I am not talking about stuff like that because that is not my job. I try not to address certain things because no matter what someone is going to pick it apart. I'll let people do their talking, all I'm about is my actions," Crosby said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

