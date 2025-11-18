Why Week 12 Is a Do-or-Die Moment for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 will have a very winnable game. They will be back at Allegiant Stadium once again in their home crowd, looking to show that they can improve. That is something that has not happened a lot this season.
And it is something they need to do to give Raider Nation some hope for the future. They only get a few of these more this season, and they want to make the most of it. Players are also looking to show why they should be on the roster next season.
This team still has a lot to play for, and this coaching staff is looking to also show why they are the right coaches for this team. The Raiders cannot just go down by not wanting to be out there. That is not the way this coaching staff runs things this season in Las Vegas. They are already on the hot seat, and losing is not going to help that. A lot of questions are being asked about how this team did not go the way it was supposed to this season and how they went wrong.
Raiders Must Win Game
The Raiders will be facing the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. And that is a team that is not having a good season, and one kind of like the Raiders. The Browns are also in a situation where they have two rookie quarterbacks, and the only thing the Raiders do not know is who is going to start for the Browns. One option they have is rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. That is going to be a major storyline going into this game.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, many expected and people around the league thought that the Raiders were going to take Sanders at some point. But we know how that all went down. And this could be a game where the Raiders see what they could have had for them.
For the Raiders, this is a game they cannot afford to lose. They need to show they can beat a bad team that is going downhill. And one team that is coming in with a rookie quarterback, and the Silver and Black will be at home. The Raiders will be the favorites, but what we have seen a lot in the past is that the Raiders will struggle with a quarterback they do not know well. A loss and the heat seat is going to be boiling for a lot of coaches in Las Vegas.
