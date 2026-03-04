The Raiders Won't Want to Miss on This Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of ways to improve their team this offseason. You don't get the first overall pick without losing, and to do that, a poor-quality roster is needed. Not only did the Raiders have one of the most poorly constructed rosters in the league, but they also had a head coach who continuously made poor decisions.

Klint Kubiak has plenty of ammo to mold the Raiders to his liking. The first overall pick will be used on the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. I wonder if Kubiak would still lean Fernando Mendoza's way if this were a stronger draft class for quarterbacks, but nonetheless, he's the strongest one in his own draft class.

Prioritizing a Top Free Agent

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza has plenty of traits that should have Kubiak excited to teach him under his wing. He'll have plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal out of the gate, and both Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty are young enough that they can develop with him as he grows in the NFL.

One of the things they're lacking on their roster is a bona fide star in their receiving room. They also need a component offensive line to protect Mendoza, but I assume that will be one of Kubiak's first priorities in the draft and free agency. On the other side, I think the Raiders can go without addressing their receiving room, even though I don't think they should.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The thing is that the Raiders have enough young prospects in their wide receiver room to convince themselves that one of them can develop into their top option one day. They used a second-rounder on Jack Bech, and Tre Tucker is coming off his best season as a Raider.

They have Dont'e Thornton Jr. on offense as well, who could see a massive leap in production if Mendoza's able to make the most of his skillset. However, these are all hypothetical. What they need is a receiver who's proven himself in the NFL, and one who could serve as a safety blanket for Mendoza in his first season, alongside Bowers.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts didn't place a franchise tag on Alec Pierce, which means he will hit the open market. The Raiders should be one of the first teams in contact with his agent, fresh off a 1,000-yard season.

He's a jack of all trades receiver who can do it all for their offense. He's shown he can handle a workload like a star receiver, and in Las Vegas, I believe he can blossom into a star.

