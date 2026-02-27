Fernando Mendoza Details 'Fantastic' Raiders Interview

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft in a few months.

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and their first-ever national championship, winning the Heisman Trophy along the way. It was one of the best individual and team seasons in recent college football history.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He spoke on Friday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine, answering several questions about being the prospective No. 1 pick and his interactions with the Silver and Black.

I asked Mendoza to detail his interactions with the Raiders, and while he remained humble, knowing anything can happen in the NFL Draft, he gave an articulate answer, as he has gone viral for doing.

Fernando Mendoza on the Raiders, in his own words

“I was lucky enough to have a formal interview with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Mendoza told me. “It was a fantastic interview. The coaching staff was in there; we went over some of my previous plays, drew some plays on the board. I thought it was a great meeting, and I know they have the prospective No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft. I’m just excited for the opportunity. Whatever team drafts me, I’m just going to give everything I have to them.”

Mendoza talks Tom Brady

Mendoza grew up idolizing Raiders minority owner Tom Brady , a seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play football.

Mendoza told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. about what it would be like to have Brady as a mentor.

“Who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?” said Mendoza. “The guy has more Super Bowl rings than anybody. So, that opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time, by a wide margin. To have the opportunity to be able to be mentored by him would mean so much, especially to learn, and I’m all about learning. So, from day one, I have to learn a lot. It’s going to be a long journey, and to potentially have a mentor like that, it would be pretty impressive and pretty meaningful.”

The Raiders have needed a franchise quarterback for a few years, and Mendoza has the size, arm strength, competitiveness, and football IQ to be that for an organization looking for direction.

The NFL Draft is on Thursday, April 23, and Raider Nation is eagerly awaiting commissioner Roger Goodell to call Mendoza’s name when the Raiders are on the clock.

It’s only a matter of time before Mendoza is wearing the Silver and Black.

