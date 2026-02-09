Raiders Mock Draft 5.0: A Perfect Fit for Klint Kubiak’s Vision in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders will make public the worst kept secret in the NFL this week when Klint Kubiak is announced as their next head coach.

The Raider Nation is trending up.

John Spytek, Tom Brady, and Brandon Yeargan, all have their different, various roles, but the future does look to be improving.

Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 5.0 for the 2026 season.

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 5.0:

RD 1 #1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention.

RD 2 #36: Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht is a high-caliber center prospect should Kubiak elect to retain Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard. Hecht demonstrates proficiency in both run-blocking and pass-protection schemes. His underrated athleticism allows him to leverage blocking angles with precision, while his physical, aggressive approach defines his play style at the point of attack.

RD 3 #67: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

An exceptional, albeit incomplete, attacking defensive tackle who dominates the line of scrimmage with exceptional penetration ability. Standing 6'5" and weighing 330 pounds with 35" arms and 11" hands, he commands double-teams and controls the interior trenches. His relentless, attack-first mentality mirrors that of Adam Butler and Maxx Crosby, consistently disrupting offensive game plans.

RD 4 #102: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6'5" and 200 pounds, Chris Brazzell II possesses the prototypical size that Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme demands. Beyond his physical attributes, Brazzell demonstrates a commitment to the ancillary responsibilities of the wide receiver position—blocking, route discipline, and attention to detail—that define complete players at the professional level.

RD 4 #124: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton possesses the prototypical physical profile for an NFL defensive end. Standing 6'5" and weighing 271 pounds, with exceptional arm length. The tape doesn’t deceive you when you notice his ability to defend the run and get after the quarterback.

RD 4 #134: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) celebrates Alabama’s win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Alabama linebacker possesses exceptional athleticism for the position, demonstrating fluid hips, flexibility, and advanced field vision. At 225 pounds, he needs to add mass, though his frame and professional approach suggest he will reach an NFL playing weight. He consistently makes plays at the line of scrimmage, and while his development remains incomplete—accounting for his fourth-round projection—his work ethic positions him to master NFL coverage responsibilities. Evaluators attribute his limited coverage production to Alabama’s defensive scheme rather than any deficiency in his skill set.

RD 5 #174: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fifth-round selections represent developmental prospects with significant upside potential, and Masses exemplifies this profile. His coverage ability in the passing game and willingness to support the run defense are immediately apparent on film. At 6’1” and 189 pounds, Masses possesses the prototypical frame for an NFL cornerback. His versatility enables him to execute both zone and man coverage schemes effectively. He projects as an immediate special teams contributor with the technical fundamentals—hip fluidity, eye discipline, and ball tracking—that allow defensive backs to play physically within the framework of NFL officiating standards.

