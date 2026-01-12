Raiders Coaching Update: What Tom Brady Wants, Draft Plans Taking Shape

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are literally in the midst of a transformation as they look for yet another head coach, and have the first overall pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft with a potential chance at a franchise-saving quarterback.

Our entire Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast today answers your questions on a myriad of issues, all dealing with your beloved Silver and Black.

With the Raiders interviewing a vast group of candidates for the head coaching job, it is imperative to understand what they are looking for.

John Spytek Spells It Out

General Manager John Spytek said of the new coach, "We're looking for someone to build this the right way and not think that we've got to produce 10 wins or whatever next year. It'd be great to do. And we see teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars flip it. I've always kind of thought that you're never as good in this league as you think you are, and you're never as far away as you think you are. And we're just going to go open-minded. The work has begun upstairs this afternoon, and I've got to get back up here in a little bit and keep going. But we're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

What Will the Raiders Do?

The Raiders, Spytek, and Tom Brady are deeply investigating every option for the With the number one overall pick, they, of course, are looking at quarterbacks, but additionally, they are looking at other players as they consider trading out of that pick as well.

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players. And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it. And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

