Tracking the Las Vegas Raiders' Coaching Search

The Las Vegas Raiders quickly fired Pete Carroll at the end of the regular season, marking yet another offseason of change for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas has unsuccessfully searched for a legitimate answer at head coach since the departure of Jon Gruden. They hope they find the right one this time.

Only time will tell if the Raiders' next head coach will be the one to turn things around, or just another head coach in Las Vegas' list of failed hires. Still, the significant number of high-quality coaching candidates available warrants cautious optimism in Las Vegas.

The Raiders will start next season with their fourth head coach in as many seasons. That truly has to be unprecedented, or nearly unprecedented, in league history. However, the Raiders have always done things their own way. There is no reason to expect their head coaching search to be different.

Las Vegas undoubtedly has an uphill battle, as they have a front office and overall situation few coaches can handle. The Raiders currently have a bottom-tier roster and will need time to rebuild. There are deterrents for potential candidates. Yet, Las Vegas does have pieces to build around.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders Interviews and Requested Interviews

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero

Kansas Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy

Former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other Candidates on the Raiders' Radar

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady

Former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll

Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores

Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter

Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regardless of who the Raiders hire as their next head coach, the front office and coaching staff must be aligned moving forward. That was reportedly not the case this season with Carroll leading the way. Following Carroll's firing, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained.

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. I mean, ask my wife, she'll tell you that. Anything that we didn't always agree on we talked about,” Spytek said.

“I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders. And we didn't obviously get everything right. And again, put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job on that standpoint.”

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE