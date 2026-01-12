Tracking the Las Vegas Raiders' Coaching Search
The Las Vegas Raiders quickly fired Pete Carroll at the end of the regular season, marking yet another offseason of change for the Silver and Black. Las Vegas has unsuccessfully searched for a legitimate answer at head coach since the departure of Jon Gruden. They hope they find the right one this time.
Only time will tell if the Raiders' next head coach will be the one to turn things around, or just another head coach in Las Vegas' list of failed hires. Still, the significant number of high-quality coaching candidates available warrants cautious optimism in Las Vegas.
The Raiders will start next season with their fourth head coach in as many seasons. That truly has to be unprecedented, or nearly unprecedented, in league history. However, the Raiders have always done things their own way. There is no reason to expect their head coaching search to be different.
Las Vegas undoubtedly has an uphill battle, as they have a front office and overall situation few coaches can handle. The Raiders currently have a bottom-tier roster and will need time to rebuild. There are deterrents for potential candidates. Yet, Las Vegas does have pieces to build around.
Raiders Interviews and Requested Interviews
- Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
- Kansas Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy
- Former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski
- Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph
- Denver Broncos Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb
- Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
- Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
Other Candidates on the Raiders' Radar
- San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady
- Former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll
- Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores
- Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter
- Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula
Regardless of who the Raiders hire as their next head coach, the front office and coaching staff must be aligned moving forward. That was reportedly not the case this season with Carroll leading the way. Following Carroll's firing, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained.
"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. I mean, ask my wife, she'll tell you that. Anything that we didn't always agree on we talked about,” Spytek said.
“I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders. And we didn't obviously get everything right. And again, put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job on that standpoint.”
