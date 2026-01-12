Tom Brady's Former HC Bruce Arians Weighs in on Raiders' Search

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for the next head coach this offseason. This is the second straight offseason that the Silver and Black are looking for the right head coach to come into their organization and give them some life on the field next season.

The head coaching position is one that the Raiders have not had any stability in. That is something that an organization needs if it wants any chance to be competitive in the National Football League.

Raiders owner Mark Davis wants to win and wants to give Raider Nation a team they are proud of. That has been the struggle for Davis and his team for many years.

The Raiders are looking to get the right head coaching position right and then get started at looking at the rest of the holes this team has. Davis will have minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek on his side to make the decisions and come

What this group has to make sure of is that they are on the same page when it comes to making these critical franchise decisions. Davis will let Spyteck and Brady handle them, and they are two great minds who will make sure that the Raiders have the best for this franchise moving forward.

This is one of the most important offseasons for the Raiders and the most important one since the team moved to Las Vegas.

"Not at all brother," said former NFL head coach Bruce Arians when asked about coaching again.

Arians on What Brady is looking for in head coach

"I think someone who is very detail-oriented," added Arians on Yahoo Sports. "That is obviously a leader of men. You know, Tom is one, just like Peyton [Manning], they were the ultimate preparation guys. They want to have a guy that they know has every rock unturned before they hit the field on Sunday. Ready for every situation. Great situational football coach. I think between John Spytek and Tom Brady, they are going to find a really good one."

"You have got to know what you are getting into. For me, I had a great general manager ... The head coach and, general manager's relationship with me has to be super tight. It cannot have personnel versus coaching. That never works. Someone else is always blaming somebody else. Then we have to have a vision and a plan. I do not know if I ever had a philosophy. I always had a plan for how we were going to attack this team daily.

