Raiders Face a Major Decision on Tom Brady’s Role
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, under the leadership of Tom Brady, have done an exceptional job of staying the course of what they wanted and were searching for in their next coach.
We told you early in the process that they preferred a young offensive mind, and while communicating with over 15 different candidates, they have narrowed their search to gentlemen who fit that mold.
Disarray In Henderson
It would be categorically, and fundamentally unfair to blame Tom Brady for two-plus decades of mediocrity and disarray with the Raider Nation.
But it would also be journalist malfeasance to not point out that it is clearly at the forefront of the organization now.
No one has had anything bad to say about Brady, his football acumen, or his desire to win, but his not being at team headquarters has caused confusion and, at times, frustration.
Even during this cycle, it has been concerning that a candidate was interviewed without Brady present, even though he was present for some interviews.
I asked Spytek earlier this month whether he expected to see Brady in the building more often. Spytek isn’t Brady’s boss; it is the opposite. His answer was interesting.
"I have a great relationship with Tom [Brady]. We're in constant communication daily, and whether he's in the building or not, our conversations are very much similar. So, I always love seeing him, he's somebody I've learned a lot from every time I've had a chance to sit in a room with him, but we've had a lot of great phone conversations as well."
People talk.
The NFL is a small group, despite public perception of it as vast, and Pete Carroll is revered in the league. As one executive said, “If you can’t make it work with Pete, who can you make it work with?”
When candidates leave after interviews, asking questions about the minority owner's role and the authority structure isn’t appropriate.
But this has happened before.
I previously reported that former GM Dave Ziegler wanted to fire Coach Josh McDaniels, but didn’t feel he had the power.
Owner Mark Davis told The Athletic that if Ziegler didn’t know he had the authority, he should have.
Something I strongly disagree with Davis on, as did many in his building and around the NFL. The way the command structure was set up led to confusion. No one was trying to sabotage anyone, and roles were not clearly defined.
Addressing the Brady Issue
My opinion is irrelevant. Brady can be as much or as little involved, that is, between him and Davis. Only. But for a coach that isn’t desperate, at the top of his game, the role will have to be defined.
Clearly defined.
We don’t know if a strong minority owner who isn’t in the building can, and even will work. To say it can’t is foolish; not defining the role upfront is equally foolish.
The discipline the Raiders have shown in the search would lend an optimistic view that they have their ducks in a row.
Until proven otherwise, I won’t operate on faith, but I will operate under what I see.
It looks good; now it must be completed.
Spytek said of his dynamic with Brady that, what really resonates with Tom and I think is our shared vision of what football is, and a lot of it goes back to Michigan. I think I've talked about this a little bit, but just the idea of work ethic and accountability and discipline and a team built on really the team.”
The proud Michigan Wolverines share a common history.
“I mean, it kind of runs through my head, ‘The Team, The Team, The Team.’ I can see it written on the walls at Schembechler Hall and see Bo Schembechler saying it. We see football similar. We don't see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I'm not afraid to tell him that. I think that's kind of why he likes me. But I do believe that we see things similar, and we've both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we're after, and it's up to us now to go find it."
Raiders' Men
Now the two are back together again in the desert. Both winners in college and winners in the pros, and there is no reason to doubt that they can’t do it again.
To do it, no matter the role, Brady’s must be clearly defined.
Brady is only the minority owner, but the keys to the Iconic franchise have been handed to him. The people he asks to stake their future, and millions of Mark Davis dollars on the future success, deserve his role to be defined.
Whether it costs them candidates or not, it doesn’t matter. The reality is that the Raiders' biggest decision, bigger than Spytek, bigger than the next coach, and bigger than Fernando Mendoza, is answering one question, and only one.
What is Tom Brady’s role?
