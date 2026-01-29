Raiders Face a Major Decision on Tom Brady’s Role

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, under the leadership of Tom Brady, have done an exceptional job of staying the course of what they wanted and were searching for in their next coach.

We told you early in the process that they preferred a young offensive mind, and while communicating with over 15 different candidates, they have narrowed their search to gentlemen who fit that mold.

Oct 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis and part-owner Tom Brady talk before the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Disarray In Henderson

It would be categorically, and fundamentally unfair to blame Tom Brady for two-plus decades of mediocrity and disarray with the Raider Nation.

But it would also be journalist malfeasance to not point out that it is clearly at the forefront of the organization now.

Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager Dave Ziegler talk before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No one has had anything bad to say about Brady, his football acumen, or his desire to win, but his not being at team headquarters has caused confusion and, at times, frustration.

Even during this cycle, it has been concerning that a candidate was interviewed without Brady present, even though he was present for some interviews.

I asked Spytek earlier this month whether he expected to see Brady in the building more often. Spytek isn’t Brady’s boss; it is the opposite. His answer was interesting.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I have a great relationship with Tom [Brady]. We're in constant communication daily, and whether he's in the building or not, our conversations are very much similar. So, I always love seeing him, he's somebody I've learned a lot from every time I've had a chance to sit in a room with him, but we've had a lot of great phone conversations as well."

People talk.

The NFL is a small group, despite public perception of it as vast, and Pete Carroll is revered in the league. As one executive said, “If you can’t make it work with Pete, who can you make it work with?”

When candidates leave after interviews, asking questions about the minority owner's role and the authority structure isn’t appropriate.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But this has happened before.

I previously reported that former GM Dave Ziegler wanted to fire Coach Josh McDaniels, but didn’t feel he had the power.

Owner Mark Davis told The Athletic that if Ziegler didn’t know he had the authority, he should have.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Something I strongly disagree with Davis on, as did many in his building and around the NFL. The way the command structure was set up led to confusion. No one was trying to sabotage anyone, and roles were not clearly defined.

Addressing the Brady Issue

My opinion is irrelevant. Brady can be as much or as little involved, that is, between him and Davis. Only. But for a coach that isn’t desperate, at the top of his game, the role will have to be defined.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Clearly defined.

We don’t know if a strong minority owner who isn’t in the building can, and even will work. To say it can’t is foolish; not defining the role upfront is equally foolish.

The discipline the Raiders have shown in the search would lend an optimistic view that they have their ducks in a row.

Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Draw assistant Tom Brady on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Until proven otherwise, I won’t operate on faith, but I will operate under what I see.

It looks good; now it must be completed.

Spytek said of his dynamic with Brady that, what really resonates with Tom and I think is our shared vision of what football is, and a lot of it goes back to Michigan. I think I've talked about this a little bit, but just the idea of work ethic and accountability and discipline and a team built on really the team.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis look on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The proud Michigan Wolverines share a common history.

“I mean, it kind of runs through my head, ‘The Team, The Team, The Team.’ I can see it written on the walls at Schembechler Hall and see Bo Schembechler saying it. We see football similar. We don't see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I'm not afraid to tell him that. I think that's kind of why he likes me. But I do believe that we see things similar, and we've both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we're after, and it's up to us now to go find it."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders' Men

Now the two are back together again in the desert. Both winners in college and winners in the pros, and there is no reason to doubt that they can’t do it again.

To do it, no matter the role, Brady’s must be clearly defined.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brady is only the minority owner, but the keys to the Iconic franchise have been handed to him. The people he asks to stake their future, and millions of Mark Davis dollars on the future success, deserve his role to be defined.

Whether it costs them candidates or not, it doesn’t matter. The reality is that the Raiders' biggest decision, bigger than Spytek, bigger than the next coach, and bigger than Fernando Mendoza, is answering one question, and only one.

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What is Tom Brady’s role?

We break it down in much more detail in our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

Wathc it Below

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW