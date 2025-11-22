Raiders Today

Patrick Graham Weighs In on Raiders’ Great Youth Debate

Will the Raiders start unleashing the young talent in Week 12? What did defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have to say about them?

Michael Canelo

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham / Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated
The big topic right now coming out of the Las Vegas Raiders as their disappointing season continues, is the young talent they have on this team. The problem is that the Raiders have not played the young players a lot this season.

The Raiders are 2-8, and they are still not putting these players out there to get important reps for the future. The Raiders want to find out about these players and see if they are going to be their future, but cannot do that if they are not getting reps in games.

If the Raiders were in the hunt for a playoff spot or playing to be at the top of the division, that would be another thing, but they are all but done with their playoff hopes and are at the bottom of the league with wins. This time of the year, most teams are seeing what they have from their young players who have not gotten much playing time, and getting those reps is going to help them grow for next season.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Raiders DC Patrick Graham on Two Young Defensive Players

"One, you want to see them consistently having their eyes in the right place," said Graham. "That's one. And can they get their hands in front of their eyes with low pad levels? So, you're looking for them to play a little bit lower than they probably did in college. Because, again, I've said this before, those guys were hard to block in college, but like now, you're dealing with the elite level of football players and offensive linemen."

"So, you're going to need all the advantages you can gain in terms of pad level, hand placement, a good base. So, you're looking for that to grow first, and then from there, any defensive lineman -- can you get off of your block?"

Raiders defensive back Greedy Vance (41) and defensive lineman JJ Pegues (92) celebrate a sack on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Can you get off your block and make a play? Because, again, when you're talking about Cleveland's run game, or anybody's run game, if you get single block, we're counting on you to be able to take care of your primary gap, fall into your second gap. So, they got to be able to get off of blocks."

"Progress in practice, and then when they get their opportunity in a game, trying to see if they're able to make a play, see if they're going through with the process that Robbie [Rob Leonard] and his coaching staff is set for them. That's how we do it."

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway (DL17) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

