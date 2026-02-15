Raiders Must Give Rob Leonard the Tools to Work With

It does not take long to figure out that new Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard is meant to coach defense at the highest level. A few minutes of conversation with Leonard will make that very evident. After years of working his way up the ranks, he now has the chance to prove it.

Kubiak and Leonard's Similarities

The Raiders ' have fired three head coaches in the past three offseasons, but Leonard has remained. It is hard to explain how hard of a feat that is to accomplish in the National Football League. However, that feat speaks to Leonard's hard work and his long-term potential.

In Leonard, Las Vegas has a young, defensive coordinator who has gradually risen to the top, but just needed a shot to take the next step, similar to Kubiak. Both coaches will now have the chance to grow together. Kubiak and Leonard are similar in many ways that will benefit the Raiders.

Time to Improve the Tools

Defensively speaking, Leonard is a technician. He has quietly helped develop some of the Raiders' most dependable talent on their defensive line over the past three seasons. Results have varied on gameday, as football is a team game. Still, several Raiders linemen have improved under Leonard.

Yet the next major step for the Raiders is improving their defensive talent. Leonard is talented, but he is not the one on the field. Las Vegas needs better defensive players, as it has glaring holes at many positions.

Pay Up, Raiders

Over the past four seasons, the Raiders have routinely overpaid for failed offensive acquisitions while simultaneously having one of the lowest-paid defenses in the National Football League. Former Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham did the best that was reasonably possible.

The Raiders' front office failed to provide Graham with what he needed to build a consistently productive defense, even though he showed what he could do in unfavorable circumstances. Las Vegas' front office cannot do the same to Leonard moving forward. They must improve the defense.

This means no more trying to get by with affordable signings. Las Vegas must invest in its defense this offseason, which means using some of its open cap space. Las Vegas needs multiple linebackers, cornerbacks, and defensive linemen. They need additional depth at every position.

The Raiders' front office must invest in its new coaching staff by investing in the roster.

Las Vegas has too many holes to fill and too much money to spend in free agency to solely or mainly depend on the draft. Leonard has shown he can develop players, but as the saying goes, 'Jimmies and Joes, not X's and O's.'

