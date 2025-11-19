Pete Carroll's Next Challenge is Clear as Day
The Las Vegas Raiders are having a nightmare of a season. The Raiders are now 2-8 and are on a four-game losing streak. Their latest loss came once again on primetime in front of all the NFL eyes and a lot of people watching around the world. It was a terrible showing once again with the Raiders, and it will have many thinking what is really going on in Las Vegas.
This was supposed to be a team that was improving and moving in the right direction. It has been the complete opposite of that.
This Raiders team looks and is playing bad football. Worse than last season and the year before that. It has not been fun to watch at all. We all know the turnover the Raiders have had at the head coaching position and the general manager position since they moved to Las Vegas. That is one path the Raiders want to avoid with this new regime, but that might not be out of the question once again because of how poorly this team is performing.
Head coach Pete Carroll knows it is all about winning, and he is looking at all the ways the Raiders could do that. The problem is that Carroll does not have the formula, and the team is not only not winning, back are also playing bad football at the same time. That is more terrifying than just not winning games. You want to see improvement and players who will be part of the future. That has not been here at least this season for the Silver and Black.
Carroll is still looking to keep the best lineup out there and do his best to win games because he does not know what other way to coach. Carroll is keeping this team together as of now during this difficult season.
Carroll on Keeping Team Together
"Yeah, well, it's an involved process of trying to keep their focus and to keep their hope alive and challenge them to work, try to find the key individuals that you think could benefit from a little bit more focus, a little more emphasis, a little more pat on the back or kick in the butt, whatever it is," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
"And then it's a variety of ways. In general, it's really keeping an eye on the future. We've always had a way of dealing with the last game, so we try to stay in the routine of that, whether it was a big game win or a big game loss, whatever the situation is, to come back to focus, to try to find a regularity about the preparation process.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the state of the Raiders.