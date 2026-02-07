Tom Brady Has Picked a Side in Super Bowl LX — the Raiders

Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots won't be broadcast on Fox. Instead, NBC has the pleasure of hosting the big game for all of America and the world to see.

That's important to the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans for one reason and one reason only. Minority owner Tom Brady can be there as an official representative of the team, instead of a broadcaster and neutral observer.

One would think that Brady has a clear rooting interest in this game. After all, he spent the majority of his NFL career winning championships for the Patriots, including three alongside the current New England head coach, Mike Vrabel. Many thought that he'd be rooting for his former team and teammate, but that doesn't appear to be the case.



Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Egon Durban walks on the sideline with Tom Brady before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Brady only has one team on his mind: the Raiders



When asked for his thoughts on Super Bowl LX, Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady had this to say on the Let's Go Podcast: "Look, I don't have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win. And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England. And I'm glad everyone has embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position."



Some ex-Patriots called out Tom Brady for refusing to side with New England in Super Bowl LX 👀 pic.twitter.com/pFsQe1S2YS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2026

"We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England." Even though he wished the best for the Pats, that wasn't enough for the fanbase or some of his former teammates. Several New England legends took up the sword for their team, including Tedy Bruschi, who also won three Super Bowls playing alongside Brady and Vrabel:

"I'm telling you that right now. That's my boy right there: Vrabel, eight-year teammate, like a brother of mine. I mean, all of us really — it's like we've got a dog in the fight. My dog is big. I'm cheering for him. I mean, the last couple weeks on 'Sunday NFL Countdown,' I'd just be like 'put my pick up guys. You know who I'm picking. Put my pick up. Because there's no other way I'm going.' I've loved the way this team has played. I've loved the way they win."



Unlike Tom Brady, former Patriot Tedy Bruschi isn't afraid to pick the Patriots to beat Seattle on Sunday pic.twitter.com/OK4JJob4xb — WEEI (@WEEI) February 4, 2026

What the Patriots' faithful and some of their former players fail to recognize is that Brady does have a dog in this fight. Actually, he has two dogs: New England and the next head coach of his new team, Klint Kubiak.

All signs point to the Raiders signing the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator after the Super Bowl. Brady would certainly enjoy seeing his Pats get another one, but he'd also relish the opportunity to claim that he helped hire a reigning champion to lead Las Vegas into its next era. By not outwardly picking a side, he made it clear which team is his first priority — the Raiders.

