Raiders NFL Five-Round Mock Draft 3.0: What Will They Do on Draft Night?

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are getting closer to naming their next head coach, and that search will revolve around their presumed number one overall pick, QB Fernando Mendoza.

John Spytek and Tom Brady, along with an elite scouting staff led by Brandon Yeargan, are already adapting, updating, and working on their NFL Draft boards.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 3.0 for the 2026 season.

How Do We Make Our Picks?

The College Sources

After doing this for decades, we have sources across the college football landscape who provide quality information about what they are hearing on the ground.

For example, we told you before the season started that the Silver and Black had their eyes on Fernando Mendoza. Something that should excite Raider Nation, as they were on the young signal caller long before it was popular.

The NFL Sources

Our sources, accumulated over decades, give us significant Intel about where the Raiders are, what they are doing, and whom they are looking at, or avoiding. Sometimes, who they are avoiding can tell voluminous amounts of information.

The NFL is a tight network of people that, while appearing broad to the public, is rather small to those who operate in it.

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 1.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 2.0

So without any more delay we present to you our 2026 NFL MOCK Draft 3.0:

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 1, pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is clearly the number one quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while that doesn’t equate to the immediate thoughts of Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck, he is a tremendous NFL-ready player at the most important position in all of football.

Scout’s Take: “Mendoza reminds me a lot of Matt Ryan, and some of Matt Stafford, with better legs than both. I am not saying he is both of them; he has unique skill sets that each had separately. With (Matt) Ryan, it is the ball skills, and with Stafford, it is the leadership. Finally, the Raiders will have a true QB1 to lead them back, and with feet.”

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks Texas Longhorns edge rusher Trey Moore (8) in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images | Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Round 2, pick 36: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia A true force of nature, having this athleticism on the right side of Fernando Mendoza would bring dreams of the happy sort for a rookie QB.

Scout’s Take: “Freeling has been a rapid riser in this class, thanks to exceptional flexion and movement skills in a longer body. He doesn't quite match the same level of technical proficiency found in other first-round tackles this year. Still, an opportunity to experience a more valid form of NFL development will serve Freeling well.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 3, pick 67: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana The opportunity to pair your young quarterback with one of his favorite targets requires very few brain cells. He is a sure-handed and steady target that instantly brings chemistry with your new young gunslinger.

Scout’s Take: “At 6’0″, 201 pounds, Cooper is a uniquely built WR prospect with great compact mass and powerful lower-body explosion packed up, but he also has the playing leverage and natural sink to redirect and re-channel acceleration through transitions. His primary two modes are as a RAC threat — with his elite explosiveness, speed, fast RAC transitions, and contact balance — and as a deep threat with his field-stretching range, body control, and sure hands — but he also flashes promise as a route runner on double-moves and short clearance concepts, using head fakes and stacked hip transitions to surge into space.”

Oct 28, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (22) is tackled by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Round 4, pick 102: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF The Raiders are desperate for more help on the edge so teams can’t simply sell out to shut down Maxx Crosby.

Scout’s Take: “Lawrence's combination of 35-inch arms and a swift first step gives him legitimate first-round traits on paper. He's a project in the areas of hand usage and lower-half mass, but the twitch, burst, and bend he flashes off the edge make his pass-rush ceiling feel sky-high if he continues to fill out and refine his game.”

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs after a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Round 4, pick 117: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati Golday is the kind of player that week in and week out you put on the film, and even if you were just watching the game casually, he stands out every time. He is an old-school football player. He is a relentless player with an amazing motor.

Nov 4, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana's Louis Moore (20) tackles Wisconsin s Cade Yacamelli (25) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Janzaruk-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Round 4, pick 134 Louis Moore, S, Indiana

The Raiders would be making a statement here by selecting another Indiana Hoosier, but they need toughness and playmakers, and Moore fits the bill here.





Round 5, pick 175 Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) intercepts a pass meant for Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) during the second half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the NFL Draft.