What is Exciting About Raiders Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao?
Next season, the Las Vegas Raiders on the defensive side will look a lot different. The Raiders lost a lot of key players in free agency, but they also brought in players to replace the ones from last season. In the middle of the defense and the back end is where the Raiders are going to look a lot different. But one player that will stay the same from last season is safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Last season, Pola-Mao did not start the season as a starter but when injuries started to hit the secondary, Pola-Mao became the next man up at safety, and he played great. Pola-Mao finally got his opportunity to show what he can do when he is in a starter role. He did not look back, and he was ready for everything last season. And that was big for Pola-Mao, especially with all the new players.
One thing that is going to help the defense next season is that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is going to be back. Something that was not guaranteed for the Raiders heading into next season. The Raiders will need to create chemistry with the defense in training camp, but Graham will help the Raiders do that. And it helps to have a player like Pola-Mao who has been with Graham.
But next season, Pola-Mao is going to have a much bigger role, and he is going to be ready for it. Pola-Mao will be looking to get better next season.
"Let us start with a guy that everyone knows how much I like, I think he is a burgeoning star," said our Raiders beat writer, Hondo Carpenter. "I like every single thing about his game, but if there is one thing I like more than anything, it is that he does not repeat mistakes."
"This coaching staff loves the fact that he does not repeat mistakes. He takes coaching very well. He takes it. He goes back and watches the film to make sure he can identify why exactly he did what he did. And then he corrects it by developing the muscle memory."
It is going to be fun to watch Pola-Mao fly around on the back side of the defense next season. And also the young talent that the Raiders will have next season.
